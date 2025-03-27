Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanshirtvintagepublic domainvintage posterillustrationClean dry clothes: keep him on the jobOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2034 x 2722 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElegant monochrome cinematic movie blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824963/elegant-monochrome-cinematic-movie-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHealthy skin: keeps him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419705/healthy-skin-keeps-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain license3 dimensions word, retro man with 3D glasses illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240291/dimensions-word-retro-man-with-glasses-illustration-editable-designView licensePlenty of sleep: keeps him on the job. A smiling, burly man sleeps while still wearing his hat. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782526/image-paper-art-personFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794963/meet-greet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFun, off the job: keeps him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419654/fun-off-the-job-keeps-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess & leadership editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646079/success-leadership-editable-poster-templateView licenseSafety first: keeps him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419706/safety-first-keeps-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain licensePodcast streaming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794996/podcast-streaming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRegular check ups: keep him on the job. A hand is holding a stethoscope to a burly man's chest. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782604/image-person-illustration-blueFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licensedestroy their 'Fox Holes': this mosquito spreads dengue & yellow feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510525/destroy-their-fox-holes-this-mosquito-spreads-dengue-yellow-feverFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseFoods that count: keep him on the job. A burly man is holding a stick of celery in one hand and a fork with a tomato on it…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782608/image-plant-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic film Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20824938/classic-film-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHis mask: keeps him on the job. A smiling, burly man is holding a mask that will cover his mouth and nose. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782639/image-hand-person-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537835/mens-fashion-ideas-poster-templateView licenseStop aux maladieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419600/stop-aux-maladiesFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseLyme disease: a tick-borne illness that can affect the whole familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438660/lyme-disease-tick-borne-illness-that-can-affect-the-whole-familyFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, realistic paper, men's fashion photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440767/imageView licenseDisinfection and disinfectants: "Sack" Disinfectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414888/disinfection-and-disinfectants-sack-disinfectorFree Image from public domain licenseCannabis store poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460124/cannabis-store-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrevent diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419615/prevent-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseEngineer overall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764353/engineer-overall-mockup-editable-designView licenseDental care keeps him on the job. Hands are holding dental instruments inside a burly man's mouth. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782673/image-paper-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFluorides aren't just for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402524/fluorides-arent-just-for-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseTres razones para no andar en la calle con los muchachoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438244/tres-razones-para-andar-calle-con-los-muchachosFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseIf he says he's okay, will you take the risk?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426309/says-hes-okay-will-you-take-the-riskFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseKeep your shirt on soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402164/keep-your-shirt-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA message to the third man in my lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426144/message-the-third-man-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseWomen's Health and Behaviorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438570/womens-health-and-behaviorFree Image from public domain licenseMen's t-shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159743/mens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseAdvertising - Pharmaceuticalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339932/advertising-pharmaceuticalFree Image from public domain license