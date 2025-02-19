Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagearrowhandfacepersonmanpublic domainillustrationthumbs upSafety first: keeps him on the jobOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2054 x 2703 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDiverse people thumbs up isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991831/diverse-people-thumbs-isolated-element-setView licenseHealthy skin: keeps him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419705/healthy-skin-keeps-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people thumbs up isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991790/diverse-people-thumbs-isolated-element-setView licenseClean dry clothes: keep him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419645/clean-dry-clothes-keep-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain licenseLong sleeve mockup, men's fashion , editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12965596/long-sleeve-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licenseFun, off the job: keeps him on the jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419654/fun-off-the-job-keeps-him-the-jobFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people thumbs up isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991791/diverse-people-thumbs-isolated-element-setView licensePlenty of sleep: keeps him on the job. A smiling, burly man sleeps while still wearing his hat. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782526/image-paper-art-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmart operation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381436/smart-operation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRegular check ups: keep him on the job. A hand is holding a stethoscope to a burly man's chest. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782604/image-person-illustration-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness plan projection 3D sticker, editable graphic remix elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562537/business-plan-projection-sticker-editable-graphic-remix-elementView licenseWear your film badge: measure your dose, not your table's or desk drawer'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403943/wear-your-film-badge-measure-your-dose-not-your-tables-desk-drawersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licensedestroy their 'Fox Holes': this mosquito spreads dengue & yellow feverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510525/destroy-their-fox-holes-this-mosquito-spreads-dengue-yellow-feverFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman with handshake gesture remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972859/businessman-with-handshake-gesture-remixView licenseWhatever you do for a living, keep on living: treat your high blood pressure... for lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406555/image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFast food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379195/fast-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAre you a collector?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404140/are-you-collectorFree Image from public domain licenseBrand marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381406/brand-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLyme disease: a tick-borne illness that can affect the whole familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438660/lyme-disease-tick-borne-illness-that-can-affect-the-whole-familyFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseAppuyer fort, ça fait rentrer la bosse by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375236/appuyer-fort-ca-fait-rentrer-bosse-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseMake our men as fit as our machines: regular physical check-ups-- with blood testshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420711/image-heart-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness trends, business 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704582/business-trends-business-remix-editable-designView licenseKeeping NIH clean and safe is everybody's jobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402943/keeping-nih-clean-and-safe-everybodys-jobFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseIf you are injured at work, you should do the followinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402885/you-are-injured-work-you-should-the-followingFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseWear 'em and spare 'emhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404560/wear-em-and-spare-emFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseThe National Head and Spinal Cord Injury Surveyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403238/the-national-head-and-spinal-cord-injury-surveyFree Image from public domain licenseFood vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379188/food-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH emergency telephone numbershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404067/nih-emergency-telephone-numbersFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900708/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseKeep your shirt on soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402164/keep-your-shirt-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness trends, business 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617295/business-trends-business-remix-editable-designView licenseMilk is the best of all foodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402225/milk-the-best-all-foodsFree Image from public domain licenseLet's hang out poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381559/lets-hang-out-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDon't be a buttheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406417/dont-buttheadFree Image from public domain license