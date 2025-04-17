Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersongoldpublic domainillustrationeducationblueposterSealants & fluorideOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2238 x 2717 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSellantes y fluoruros: una combinación triunfante para proteger los dienteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420292/sellantes-fluoruros-una-combinacion-triunfante-para-proteger-los-dientesFree Image from public domain licenseNursing program poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771170/nursing-program-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSealants + fluorides = maximum protection against cavitieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402279/sealants-fluorides-maximum-protection-against-cavitiesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn semester poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView licenseSellantes y Fluoruros--: Protección Maxima Contra las Caries =: Sealants and Fluorides--: Maximum Protection Against…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655135/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseWant a hot tip on a good investment?: use fluoride for a healthy smile!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420331/want-hot-tip-good-investment-use-fluoride-for-healthy-smileFree Image from public domain licenseCareer day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873983/career-day-poster-templateView licenseAre your children getting all the fluoride they need?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420329/are-your-children-getting-all-the-fluoride-they-needFree Image from public domain licenseFuture astronaut poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463923/future-astronaut-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDental sealants in the prevention of tooth decayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402567/dental-sealants-the-prevention-tooth-decayFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDaily fluoride tablets for healthier smileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420335/daily-fluoride-tablets-for-healthier-smilesFree Image from public domain licenseEducation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777770/education-poster-template-editable-textView licenseReciben sus hijos el fluoruro que necesitan?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420395/reciben-sus-hijos-fluoruro-que-necesitanFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11584289/library-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRead this label: your baby's teeth depend on ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419944/read-this-label-your-babys-teeth-dependFree Image from public domain licenseEducation insurance poster template, editable text & flat graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558561/education-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-flat-graphicView licenseFluoride: guardian against tooth decayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420339/fluoride-guardian-against-tooth-decayFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885322/school-admission-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSealants and fluorides: a winning combination for tooth protectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438148/sealants-and-fluorides-winning-combination-for-tooth-protectionFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional makeup classes poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495528/professional-makeup-classes-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFluorides aren't just for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402524/fluorides-arent-just-for-kidsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650844/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseAre you sure she's getting all the fluoride she needs?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420328/are-you-sure-shes-getting-all-the-fluoride-she-needsFree Image from public domain licenseTeen life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861897/teen-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmile--: fluoride makes it so easy!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420338/smile-fluoride-makes-easyFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLea esta etiqueta: la dentadura de su bebé depende de ellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419951/lea-esta-etiqueta-dentadura-bebe-depende-elloFree Image from public domain licenseAfter school program poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777039/after-school-program-poster-template-editable-textView licenseDéle a los niños una sonrisa saludable--: use fluoruroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420334/dele-los-ninos-una-sonrisa-saludable-use-fluorurosFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish lessons poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778656/english-lessons-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLos fluoruros son para todas las personas--no importa la edad!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420398/los-fluoruros-son-para-todas-las-personas-no-importa-edadFree Image from public domain licenseActivity time editable poster template, education, learninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7334850/imageView licenseThis, say yes to flossing: instead of this, say do' dah to smokeless tobaccohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417699/this-say-yes-flossing-instead-this-say-do-dah-smokeless-tobaccoFree Image from public domain licenseExam time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614953/exam-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeti! beregite zuby!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437537/deti-beregite-zubyFree Image from public domain licenseE-learning courses editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643034/e-learning-courses-editable-poster-templateView licenseThree reasons not to put your child to bed with a bottle!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406764/three-reasons-not-put-your-child-bed-with-bottleFree Image from public domain license