Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundhandhospitalfacepersonmanvintageworld war iiMore nurses are needed!Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2104 x 3064 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNurses are needed now! by Steele Savagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440375/nurses-are-needed-now-steele-savageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseX-ray clinic in the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352044/x-ray-clinic-the-65th-station-hospital-darwin-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDental clinic at the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352051/dental-clinic-the-65th-station-hospital-darwin-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourageous care : Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402219/courageous-care-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseApplication of a cast in the 65th Station Hospital, Darwin, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352062/application-cast-the-65th-station-hospital-darwin-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSymbol of lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425861/symbol-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420536/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseYou are needed now Join the Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438568/you-are-needed-now-join-the-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseNurse taking the temperature of a patient, 95th Evacuation Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350240/nurse-taking-the-temperature-patient-95th-evacuation-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseView of the food preparation room in the 118th General Hospital, Herne Bay, N.S.W.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351482/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseInterior view of an operating room, 127th General Hospital, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352427/interior-view-operating-room-127th-general-hospital-franceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseOperating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352252/operating-room-procedure-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420527/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseMain building of the 1st Field Hospital, Milne Bay, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351770/main-building-the-1st-field-hospital-milne-bay-new-guineaFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseNurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseA leg cast being removed from a patient in the 251st Station Hospital, Cape Gloucester, N.B., September 1944https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348718/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTreatment at the 132nd General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351546/treatment-the-132nd-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseInterior view of the X-ray department, 2nd Field Hospital, Australiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350246/interior-view-the-x-ray-department-2nd-field-hospital-australiaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseSurgical team headed by Maj. Howard W. Jones, of 325 Hawthorne Rd., Baltimore, Md., operates on soldier of 30th Division 9th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350377/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseX-ray procedure at the 1st Field Hospital, Milne Bay, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351825/x-ray-procedure-the-1st-field-hospital-milne-bay-new-guineaFree Image from public domain license