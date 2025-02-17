Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderfloral borderflowersanimalfacebookbirdpersonCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon DentistsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 828 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2229 x 3232 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421134/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421184/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421190/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe dentiste. Der Zahnarzt by F C Wentzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377922/dentiste-der-zahnarzt-wentzelFree Image from public domain licenseFloral mind sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697808/floral-mind-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseLe Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374168/dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseTransplanting of Teeth by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425377/transplanting-teeth-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 30, Royat, France: Dental clinic in Metropole Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441262/army-hospital-number-30-royat-france-dental-clinic-metropole-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.4, Joinville, France: Dental Infirmaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461544/us-army-camp-hospital-no4-joinville-france-dental-infirmaryFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: Scene in dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425954/army-base-hospital-number-tours-france-scene-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseInterior view- Field Dental Clinic, Camp Lewis, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352630/interior-view-field-dental-clinic-camp-lewis-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral rabbit couple, beige background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894007/floral-rabbit-couple-beige-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDer Zahnarzt. The Dentist by Gerrit (Gerard) Douhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373732/der-zahnarzt-the-dentist-gerrit-gerard-douFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old wife next, with wrapt-up jaw by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345245/old-wife-next-with-wrapt-up-jaw-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseHoni soit qui mal y pense by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374278/honi-soit-qui-mal-pense-henry-william-bunburyFree Image from public domain licenseCactus lovers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516975/cactus-lovers-poster-templateView licenseThe Town Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374218/the-town-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseDer Zahnarzt Auf Dem Lande by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373708/der-zahnarzt-auf-dem-lande-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rolled poster, black floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView licenseEdentarius. Der Zahnbreckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373656/edentarius-der-zahnbreckerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseLe Baume d'acier by Louis Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377490/baume-dacier-louis-boillyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 42, Bar-sur-Aube, France: Dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449206/army-camp-hospital-no-42-bar-sur-aube-france-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseMacaw bird border background, blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691550/macaw-bird-border-background-blue-designView licenseDentistry - Caricatures: A Successful Diagnosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335184/dentistry-caricatures-successful-diagnosisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517107/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseThe Blacksmith turned Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374216/the-blacksmith-turned-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain license