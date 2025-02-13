Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageborderbutterflyfloral borderpaperanimalbookbirdpersonCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon DentistsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2174 x 3266 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517206/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421180/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseLion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623373/lion-man-holding-flower-bouquet-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421134/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseSwan quote Instagram post template, animal remix design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672569/swan-quote-instagram-post-template-animal-remix-design-editable-textView licenseCompliments of Dr. Wm. S. Norris & Bro. Surgeon Dentistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421184/compliments-dr-wm-norris-bro-surgeon-dentistsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517082/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428021/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal background, aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525355/exotic-animal-background-aesthetic-remixView licenseThe Civil Code by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377768/the-civil-code-chamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly nature background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232787/editable-butterfly-nature-background-designView licenseLife's little joke, a ladys age - 18-25-39-39 and '39'!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908737/image-texture-paper-artsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseSample of Seely's Perfumeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429136/sample-seelys-perfumesFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14441911/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseLa rose sans epineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain licenseWine menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968873/wine-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlphonse Mucha wedding illustration element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194644/alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-element-setView licenseTropical paper craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751036/tropical-paper-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseAlphonse Mucha wedding illustration element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194780/alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-element-setView licenseAesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseElegant bridal gown with floral details. Vintage bridal design featuring a bride in a classic gown. Bridal fashion for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18305191/image-wallpaper-background-pngView licenseSocial media lover background, floral remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8866123/social-media-lover-background-floral-remix-editable-designView licensePurgantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511144/purganteFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lover background, floral remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865994/social-media-lover-background-floral-remix-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic starry sky background, mountains border remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928991/aesthetic-starry-sky-background-mountains-border-remix-editable-designView licenseTransplanting of Teeth by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425377/transplanting-teeth-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660279/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic starry sky background, mountains border remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928995/aesthetic-starry-sky-background-mountains-border-remix-editable-designView licenseAre you feeling down in the mouth?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377983/are-you-feeling-down-the-mouthFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lover background, floral remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871676/social-media-lover-background-floral-remix-editable-designView licenseI am Having A Strong Pull Herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378035/having-strong-pull-hereFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lover background, floral remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871664/social-media-lover-background-floral-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Love Letter (1808) by Willem Bartel van der Kooihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742128/the-love-letter-1808-willem-bartel-van-der-kooiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper green desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516872/editable-notepaper-green-desktop-wallpaperView licenseUse only Hoyt's new floral colognehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906425/image-flowers-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license