Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorseanimalhospitalpersonarthousebuildingvintagePublic Architecture: South-West View of Bethlem Hospital and London WallOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2296 x 2864 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBethlem Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439353/bethlem-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseNew Bethlehem Hospital, St. George's Fieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439292/new-bethlehem-hospital-st-georges-fieldsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseFront View of the New Saint Luke's Hospital late erected in Old Street Roadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469849/front-view-the-new-saint-lukes-hospital-late-erected-old-street-roadFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon. The London Homeopathic Hospital, Great Ormond Street, Bloomsbury: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330249/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseNew Bethlem Hospital: St. George's Fieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421263/new-bethlem-hospital-st-georges-fieldsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseSaint Bartholomew's Hospital, London, England: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330500/saint-bartholomews-hospital-london-england-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseLondon Opthalmic Infirmary, London, England: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330424/london-opthalmic-infirmary-london-england-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon Hospital with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470001/london-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe London Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470012/the-london-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseExterior view of St. Luke's Hospital, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337161/exterior-view-st-lukes-hospital-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon. The London Homeopathic Hospital, Great Ormond Street, Bloomsbury: General view with street scene. Includes newspaper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330269/image-hospital-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist's Hospital, Newgate Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354852/christs-hospital-newgate-streetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLondon Opthalmic Infirmary, London, England: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330419/london-opthalmic-infirmary-london-england-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon. The New London Fever Hospital: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330195/london-the-new-london-fever-hospital-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Westminster (New) Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469893/the-westminster-new-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseSt. George's Hospital: with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469953/st-georges-hospital-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseIosephinische Medico Chirurgische Militair Academie: und Gewehr Fabrik in der Waringer Gassehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421383/image-horse-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLock Hospital, Hyde Park Corner by William Wallishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407220/lock-hospital-hyde-park-corner-william-wallisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharing Cross Hospital, London, England: Exterior view, Showing The Improvementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330152/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLondon. Lock Hospital, Hyde Park Corner: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330252/london-lock-hospital-hyde-park-corner-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain license