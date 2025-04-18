Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetreesskypeopleartbuildingvintagepublic domainillustrationLeprozen - HuisOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3120 x 2344 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDol-Huyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335171/dol-huysFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseFuriosorum Hospitium; mente captos alens et conservans: Het Doll-Huyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335173/furiosorum-hospitium-mente-captos-alens-conservans-het-doll-huysFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoyal College of Surgeons ; Apothecaries Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407215/royal-college-surgeons-apothecaries-hallFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe New College of Physicians, Pall Mall, Easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355121/the-new-college-physicians-pall-mall-eastFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital No. 202, Orleans, France: Front view of Lycee Hospital Building, from courtyardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11460549/photo-image-hospital-trees-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVeduta delle antiche Sostruzioni fatte da Tarquinio Superbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425411/veduta-delle-antiche-sostruzioni-fatte-tarquinio-superboFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseApothecaries' Hall, Pilgrim St by John James Hinchliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407241/apothecaries-hall-pilgrim-john-james-hinchliffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseGreenwich Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439005/greenwich-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGuy's Hospital, and Statue of Thomas Guy, The Founderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440474/guys-hospital-and-statue-thomas-guy-the-founderFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFishermen's Hospital, Great Yarmouth, England: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330565/fishermens-hospital-great-yarmouth-england-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059560/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licenseNew York Medical College for Women: exterior viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335336/new-york-medical-college-for-women-exterior-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseVue de l'Hopital Militaire du val de Grace: Rue St. Jacqueshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421308/vue-lhopital-militaire-val-grace-rue-st-jacquesFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApothecaries' Hall, Pilgram St: Blackfriarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356284/apothecaries-hall-pilgram-st-blackfriarsFree Image from public domain licenseFiction book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791954/fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGreenwich Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439060/greenwich-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHealth resorts, watering places: Front view of the Fordyce Bath House, Hot Springs, Arkansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380724/photo-image-house-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991829/visit-italy-poster-templateView licenseExterior view of Augustona Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434596/exterior-view-augustona-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Veteran's Administration Hospital, Legion, TX: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329093/us-veterans-administration-hospital-legion-tx-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseL'Ecole de Medecine et la Bibliotheque sous le Consulathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376913/lecole-medecine-bibliotheque-sous-consulatFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseProspectus Amphitheatri Anatomicihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413533/prospectus-amphitheatri-anatomiciFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVue de la Grande Cour de l'Hopital Royal de Bicestre: prise du haut de l'Eglise oulon d'ecouvre Paris dans l'eloignementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414167/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license