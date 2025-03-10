Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonarthousebuildingvintagepublic domainillustrationcityGrand Hopital de MilanOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 860 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3248 x 2328 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVue de l'Hopital Royal de la Salpetriere: dit Hopital general, hors de Paris, a une petite promenade de la porte Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414216/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 12. Bonvillers, France: Chateau de Bonvillers now used as American hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430195/photo-image-hospital-trees-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFloral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088103/floral-astrology-city-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOspedale maggiore, Milan, Italy: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330797/ospedale-maggiore-milan-italy-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseHopital Maritime, Berck, France: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330684/hopital-maritime-berck-france-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseHotel-Dieu, Lyons, France: Front view of Hopital de Lyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330682/hotel-dieu-lyons-france-front-view-hopital-lyonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseHospitals, Hungary: Hopital de Pozsony. - Façade du batiment principalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330737/hospitals-hungary-hopital-pozsony-facade-batiment-principalFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseNew Bethlehem Hospital, St. George's Fieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439292/new-bethlehem-hospital-st-georges-fieldsFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062063/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 49, Menton, France: View from Railway bridge of Winter Palace Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464111/photo-image-clouds-hospital-treesFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509278/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGuy's Hospital, Southwarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356834/guys-hospital-southwarkFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Australia, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868547/study-australia-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 43, Blois, France: Entrance to Hospital Annex 115 and Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455920/photo-image-hospital-trees-personFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, TX: Front view of entrance to main buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469650/photo-image-hospital-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 43, Blois, France: Annex 115https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455861/army-base-hospital-number-43-blois-france-annex-115Free Image from public domain licenseStudy in Australia, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911534/study-australia-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseGuy's Hospital, and Statue of Thomas Guy, The Founderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440474/guys-hospital-and-statue-thomas-guy-the-founderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Thomas's Hospital on the Albert Embankment: Opened by Her Majesty June 21, 1871https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414062/image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBethlem Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439353/bethlem-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseGrenache wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676788/grenache-wine-label-templateView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 49, Menton, France: Exterior view- Hotel Orienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464000/photo-image-palm-trees-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679980/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseThe Hospital of Bethlehemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439118/the-hospital-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001003/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital Center, Nantes, France: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450731/us-army-hospital-center-nantes-france-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001002/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseIosephinische Medico Chirurgische Militair Academie: und Gewehr Fabrik in der Waringer Gassehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421383/image-horse-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseVue de l'Hopital Royal de Bicestre: hors Paris a une promenade de la Porte des Gobelinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414165/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license