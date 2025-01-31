Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehospitalpersonartbuildingmanvintagefurniturefactoryMiddlesex Hospital: A ward for women in 1808Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3144 x 2352 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseMiddlesex Hospital: A ward for women in 1808https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469922/middlesex-hospital-ward-for-women-1808Free Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseNew York Hospital children's wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361800/new-york-hospital-childrens-wardFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseSoldier's Depot, Hospital, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421189/soldiers-depot-hospital-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital, Fort Columbus, N.Y: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468766/us-army-hospital-fort-columbus-ny-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licensePNG element vaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895786/png-element-vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCentral Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Private Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327179/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licenseNew York - Mount Sinai Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339086/new-york-mount-sinai-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseL'Ambulance by Anais Coudourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373167/lambulance-anais-coudourFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseHospital Ships: Ward on The Starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338444/hospital-ships-ward-the-startFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918950/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseInterior view- Ward, General Hospital No. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354516/interior-view-ward-general-hospital-noFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView licenseNew York - Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340288/new-york-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseLa Visite A L'Hopital: Nouvelle tenue des infirmièreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426847/visite-lhopital-nouvelle-tenue-des-infirmieresFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909183/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.72, Chateau Du Loire, France: Interior view- Surgical Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463008/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682731/mens-health-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHospital scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362407/hospital-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York Hospital scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361277/new-york-hospital-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseAncon Hospital (French), Ancon, Canal Zone: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329802/ancon-hospital-french-ancon-canal-zone-interior-view-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade toys poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038771/handmade-toys-poster-templateView licenseWard 13 (Colored)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329852/ward-coloredFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052094/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 43, Blois, France: Ward 4, Annex 13https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455754/army-base-hospital-number-43-blois-france-ward-annexFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052146/annual-physical-exam-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral Hospital, Fort Bayard, N.M: East Ward, Enlisted Men's Infirmaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435378/general-hospital-fort-bayard-nm-east-ward-enlisted-mens-infirmaryFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe West-End Hospital for Paralysis and Epilepsy, Welbeck-Streethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469897/the-west-end-hospital-for-paralysis-and-epilepsy-welbeck-streetFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 52, Rimaucourt, France: General view of ward one, wounded being dressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456123/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license