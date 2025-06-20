Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraitclothingRoyal Dispensary for Diseases of the Ear, London, England: Plate representing three deaf and dumb patients who have obtained their hearing and speech at the DispensaryOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2296 x 3272 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdward VI, Granting the Charter for Hospitalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374898/edward-vi-granting-the-charter-for-hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseRegent's Park, London: a charity fair for the Royal dispensary for diseases of the ear. Coloured lithograph by M. Gauci…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968137/image-person-art-celebrationFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMagdalen Hospital ; Foundling Hospital ; New Bethlehem Hospital St George's Fields ; Deaf & Dumb Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407234/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Fothergillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478741/dr-fothergillFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseFrancis Lord Baconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480287/francis-lord-baconFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFoundling Hospital ; Deaf & Dumb Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407253/foundling-hospital-deaf-dumb-asylumFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseA Christmas entertainment, presented in sign language for the deaf and dumb, at the Hanover Square rooms, London. Wood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015037/image-christmas-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDeaf and dumb people from the Hackney Mission to the Deaf and Dumb performing plays, sign language, and portraits of staff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996538/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Queen's Visit to the East End- "Recovering" A Sketch at the London Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470006/the-queens-visit-the-east-end-recovering-sketch-the-london-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseAsylum for the Deaf and Dumb, Kent Road, Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439059/asylum-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-kent-road-londonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInstitution for the Deaf and Dumb, Philadelphia, PA: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329003/institution-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-philadelphia-pa-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseDeaf actors using sign language perform a play about Don Guzman to an audience in St Saviour's church hall, London. Wood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989424/image-cartoon-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseAsylum for the Deaf and Dumb, Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439051/asylum-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-londonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFriends By The Earshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374023/friends-the-earsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseInstitution for the Deaf and Dumb, Philadelphia, PA: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329002/institution-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-philadelphia-pa-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJoseph Watson, and the Asylum for the deaf and dumb, Camberwell, in which he taught. Engraving.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005383/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysician-Patient relations: Patient attended by family & physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337284/physician-patient-relations-patient-attended-family-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseD. Joh: August: Oehmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489452/joh-august-oehmeFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAsylum for the deaf and dumb, Camberwell. Engraving, 1834.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13976588/asylum-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-camberwell-engraving-1834Free Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseInstitution for the Instruction of the Deaf and Dumb, N.Y: Panoramic viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328657/institution-for-the-instruction-the-deaf-and-dumb-ny-panoramic-viewFree Image from public domain license