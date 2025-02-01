rawpixel
The Infirmary, Dispensary, & Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England: Panoramic view
Summer events highlights Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748643/summer-events-highlights-facebook-post-templateView license
McLean Asylum for the Insane, Somerville, Ma: General view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328183/mclean-asylum-for-the-insane-somerville-ma-general-viewFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
State Lunatic Asylum, Trenton, N.J: General view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328489/state-lunatic-asylum-trenton-nj-general-viewFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView license
State Asylum for the Insane, Morristown, N.J: Bird's-Eye View
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328480/state-asylum-for-the-insane-morristown-nj-birds-eye-viewFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
London. County Lunatic Asylum, Colney Hatch: View from the Railway Bridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330198/london-county-lunatic-asylum-colney-hatch-view-from-the-railway-bridgeFree Image from public domain license
Kids summer camp Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748571/kids-summer-camp-facebook-post-templateView license
London. County Lunatic Asylum, Colney Hatch: General view with street scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330188/london-county-lunatic-asylum-colney-hatch-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Halloween haunted house paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611935/halloween-haunted-house-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
State Lunatic Asylum, Utica, N.Y: Panoramic view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328705/state-lunatic-asylum-utica-ny-panoramic-viewFree Image from public domain license
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975062/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999531/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Manchester School for the Deaf and Dumb with the Chapel and Blind Asylum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414164/manchester-school-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-with-the-chapel-and-blind-asylumFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Exterior view- Massachusetts State Lunatic Hospital, Worcester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337901/exterior-view-massachusetts-state-lunatic-hospital-worcesterFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512747/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
State Asylum for the Insane, Morristown, N.J: Prespective View
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328490/state-asylum-for-the-insane-morristown-nj-prespective-viewFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The State Homeopathic Asylum for the Insane, Middletown, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366532/the-state-homeopathic-asylum-for-the-insane-middletown-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
View of the Lunatic Asylum and Mad House, on Blackwell's Island, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435900/view-the-lunatic-asylum-and-mad-house-blackwells-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Founder's Day At Raines Hospital: The Asylum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469929/founders-day-raines-hospital-the-asylumFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Alms House Buildings: Blackwell's Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366619/alms-house-buildings-blackwells-islandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Lunatic Hospital, St. Luke's
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469833/lunatic-hospital-st-lukesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
The Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012887/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
The Infirmary, Brownlow Street by Thomas Allom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511405/the-infirmary-brownlow-street-thomas-allomFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Willard Asylum for the Insane: Branch- Infirmary for Women. Front elevation and first floor plan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413768/image-building-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Third Hospital for Insane, Fergus Falls, Minn: Architect's drawing from aerial perspective
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328264/image-hospital-trees-buildingFree Image from public domain license