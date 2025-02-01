Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpersonartbuildingwaterpublic domaincastleThe Infirmary, Dispensary, & Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England: Panoramic viewOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3056 x 2304 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer events highlights Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748643/summer-events-highlights-facebook-post-templateView licenseMcLean Asylum for the Insane, Somerville, Ma: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328183/mclean-asylum-for-the-insane-somerville-ma-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseState Lunatic Asylum, Trenton, N.J: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328489/state-lunatic-asylum-trenton-nj-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView licenseState Asylum for the Insane, Morristown, N.J: Bird's-Eye Viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328480/state-asylum-for-the-insane-morristown-nj-birds-eye-viewFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLondon. County Lunatic Asylum, Colney Hatch: View from the Railway Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330198/london-county-lunatic-asylum-colney-hatch-view-from-the-railway-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseKids summer camp Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748571/kids-summer-camp-facebook-post-templateView licenseLondon. County Lunatic Asylum, Colney Hatch: General view with street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11330188/london-county-lunatic-asylum-colney-hatch-general-view-with-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween haunted house paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611935/halloween-haunted-house-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseState Lunatic Asylum, Utica, N.Y: Panoramic viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328705/state-lunatic-asylum-utica-ny-panoramic-viewFree Image from public domain licenseSea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975062/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999531/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseManchester School for the Deaf and Dumb with the Chapel and Blind Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414164/manchester-school-for-the-deaf-and-dumb-with-the-chapel-and-blind-asylumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseExterior view- Massachusetts State Lunatic Hospital, Worcesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337901/exterior-view-massachusetts-state-lunatic-hospital-worcesterFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor playtime Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512747/outdoor-playtime-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseState Asylum for the Insane, Morristown, N.J: Prespective Viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328490/state-asylum-for-the-insane-morristown-nj-prespective-viewFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe State Homeopathic Asylum for the Insane, Middletown, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366532/the-state-homeopathic-asylum-for-the-insane-middletown-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseView of the Lunatic Asylum and Mad House, on Blackwell's Island, New Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435900/view-the-lunatic-asylum-and-mad-house-blackwells-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseFounder's Day At Raines Hospital: The Asylumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469929/founders-day-raines-hospital-the-asylumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseAlms House Buildings: Blackwell's Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366619/alms-house-buildings-blackwells-islandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseLunatic Hospital, St. Luke'shttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469833/lunatic-hospital-st-lukesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Infirmary, Dispensary and Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England. Line engraving by J. Davies after S. Austin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012887/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Infirmary, Brownlow Street by Thomas Allomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511405/the-infirmary-brownlow-street-thomas-allomFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWillard Asylum for the Insane: Branch- Infirmary for Women. Front elevation and first floor planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413768/image-building-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThird Hospital for Insane, Fergus Falls, Minn: Architect's drawing from aerial perspectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328264/image-hospital-trees-buildingFree Image from public domain license