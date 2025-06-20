Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantbookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationDavid S. Brown & Company New York: soap makers & perfumersOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 792 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3565 x 2353 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLiebig Company's Extract of Beefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373067/liebig-companys-extract-beefFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseI am Having A Strong Pull Herehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378035/having-strong-pull-hereFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseRisley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372975/risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Country Tooth Drawerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374220/the-country-tooth-drawerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSample of Seely's Perfumeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429136/sample-seelys-perfumesFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseEastmans Extract, wild roses, delicate & lastinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907694/image-flowers-roses-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAlvina Cordialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511471/alvina-cordialFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseSirop Zed: girls by the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511056/sirop-zed-girls-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePurgantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511144/purganteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJüngling mit gesticktem Hemdkragen im Dreiviertelprofil nach links, 1626 by david baillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979712/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631125/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSenchi ni okeru Sekijūjisha Kyūgohan: Nihon Sekijūjisha Sōkai kinenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408171/senchi-okeru-sekijujisha-kyugohan-nihon-sekijujisha-sokai-kinenFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant surreal collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408397/vibrant-surreal-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseJ'ai du bon tabac by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511138/jai-bon-tabac-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseMrs. George H. Davis, florist, Boston rose buds, cor. Broad & Union Street's sic, Providence, R.I by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509526/image-rose-flowers-handFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage family picnic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969868/kemmerichFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseRaggenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11491361/raggenbachFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView licenseTooth extraction in the market placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413116/tooth-extraction-the-market-placeFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresented by Van Riper & Co., Druggists: Risley's Extract Witch Hazelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372963/presented-van-riper-co-druggists-risleys-extract-witch-hazelFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639427/secret-book-club-poster-templateView licenseVanilla, Vanilla Planifolia - Bugbee & Brownell, fine flavoring extracts, Providence, Rhode Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908081/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant horse vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900126/calliardoFree Image from public domain license