Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundhandfacehandshakepeoplemancelebrationpublic domainDr. Fredrickson at an embassy of Morroco receptionOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2931 x 2341 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people greeting by shaking their handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView licenseUniformed Services University of the Health Science celebratedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424939/uniformed-services-university-the-health-science-celebratedFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901657/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseDr. Fredrickson and President Carterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424446/dr-fredrickson-and-president-carterFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partners shaking hands in agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView licenseDr. Donald S. Fredrickson at a Friends of NLM receptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424717/dr-donald-fredrickson-friends-nlm-receptionFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927530/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseInaugural reception for Donald S. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358305/inaugural-reception-for-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927536/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseDr. Fredrickson at the Jimenez Diaz lecture dinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424657/dr-fredrickson-the-jimenez-diaz-lecture-dinnerFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927533/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseInaugural reception for Drs. Fredrickson and Cooper in the Clinical Center board roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358351/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927522/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseThe inauguration of Dr. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424659/the-inauguration-dr-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness deal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869248/business-deal-remixView licenseA reception at Stone Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424722/reception-stone-houseFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couple enjoying the beach remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927529/senior-couple-enjoying-the-beach-remixView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson says farewell to his predecessorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358209/donald-fredrickson-says-farewell-his-predecessorFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partners shaking hands in agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901522/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding awardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424937/donald-fredrickson-shakes-hands-while-holding-awardFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a deal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037779/its-deal-facebook-post-templateView licenseCooper and Fredrickson inaugurationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358304/cooper-and-fredrickson-inaugurationFree Image from public domain licenseNegotiation courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14042657/negotiation-courses-poster-templateView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson's inauguration as director of NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358342/donald-fredricksons-inauguration-director-nihFree Image from public domain licenseCooperation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428555/cooperation-poster-templateView licenseDr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Awardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424987/dr-donald-fredrickson-receives-the-distinquished-service-awardFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608183/sale-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. Fredrickson and Secretary Harris at Lister Hill Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407323/dr-fredrickson-and-secretary-harris-lister-hill-centerFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041440/sale-guide-poster-templateView licenseDr. Fredrickson is at the Mt. Sinai Medical School's graduation dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358518/dr-fredrickson-the-mt-sinai-medical-schools-graduation-dayFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428357/teamwork-poster-templateView licenseSimone Veil's visit to Casper Weinbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358354/simone-veils-visit-casper-weinbergerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness deal remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14872328/business-deal-remixView licenseDonald Fredrickson visits the USSR Academy of Scienceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358583/donald-fredrickson-visits-the-ussr-academy-sciencesFree Image from public domain licenseSale guide blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608625/sale-guide-blog-banner-templateView licenseVincent DeVita is sworn in as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) directorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361985/vincent-devita-sworn-the-national-cancer-institute-nci-directorFree Image from public domain licenseYoung entrepreneurs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037295/young-entrepreneurs-facebook-post-templateView licenseDr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358635/dr-fredrickson-the-nih-centennial-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064877/were-hiring-poster-templateView licenseRosalynn Carter visits NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358418/rosalynn-carter-visits-nihFree Image from public domain license