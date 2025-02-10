Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebooksmedicinepeoplebuildingvintagedesignpublic domainReference librarian Howard Drew stands in between card catalogs in the library rotundaOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2912 x 2344 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld and new subject cataloghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361352/old-and-new-subject-catalogFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLibrarian from the Reference Division of the Army Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441312/librarian-from-the-reference-division-the-army-medical-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Barnes at information windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361109/mr-barnes-information-windowFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable black designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167807/children-education-editable-black-designView licenseCataloger Charles Colbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359820/cataloger-charles-colbyFree Image from public domain licenseSelf study, creative education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView licenseName catalog in the rotundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361274/name-catalog-the-rotundaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLillian Kozuma with colleague in the rotundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361231/lillian-kozuma-with-colleague-the-rotundaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseAerial view of a tour group in the rotundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361280/aerial-view-tour-group-the-rotundaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLibrary patron using card catalog in the rotunda: along the walls is a ceramic muralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361468/photo-image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseJunior book club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459106/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLibrarian at the card catalog in the Reference Division of the Army Medical Libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441334/photo-image-book-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEducation for all Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459513/education-for-all-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNLM- Construction: Interior view public cataloghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360891/nlm-construction-interior-view-public-catalogFree Image from public domain licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseSearching the card catalog in the rotundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361339/searching-the-card-catalog-the-rotundaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseUsing the shelf list in the rotundahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361278/using-the-shelf-list-the-rotundaFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCatalog Division subject catalogerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359649/catalog-division-subject-catalogerFree Image from public domain licenseDreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMr. Drew and Mrs. Shiffman by Peter N Pruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441349/mr-drew-and-mrs-shiffman-peter-pruynFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470013/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIndex Section staff using punch cardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362222/index-section-staff-using-punch-cardsFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460284/education-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlorence Smith at the card cataloghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424723/florence-smith-the-card-catalogFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseSurgeon General's reference libraryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359848/surgeon-generals-reference-libraryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMain catalog area of the National Library of Medicine by Peter N Pruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311963/main-catalog-area-the-national-library-medicine-peter-pruynFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseMajorie Stuffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361743/majorie-stuffFree Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseTSD editorial sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361853/tsd-editorial-sectionFree Image from public domain license