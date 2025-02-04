rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Donald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding award
Save
Edit Image
hearthandfacehandshakepersonmanbloodpublic domain
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView license
Dr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Award
Dr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424987/dr-donald-fredrickson-receives-the-distinquished-service-awardFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Superior Service Award
Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Superior Service Award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358298/donald-fredrickson-receives-the-superior-service-awardFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942659/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Director's Award ceremony
The Director's Award ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424940/the-directors-award-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901522/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Philip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genome
Philip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358347/philip-leders-lecture-close-and-surprising-look-the-mammalian-genomeFree Image from public domain license
Negotiation courses poster template
Negotiation courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14042657/negotiation-courses-poster-templateView license
Elvin Kabat's lecture on structural and genetic approaches to the study of antibody complementarity
Elvin Kabat's lecture on structural and genetic approaches to the study of antibody complementarity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358632/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain license
It's a deal Facebook post template
It's a deal Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037779/its-deal-facebook-post-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson and Secretary Harris at Lister Hill Center
Dr. Fredrickson and Secretary Harris at Lister Hill Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407323/dr-fredrickson-and-secretary-harris-lister-hill-centerFree Image from public domain license
Cooperation poster template
Cooperation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428555/cooperation-poster-templateView license
Dr. Donald Fredrickson is recognized at the congress on thrombosis and haemostasis
Dr. Donald Fredrickson is recognized at the congress on thrombosis and haemostasis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358475/photo-image-background-face-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide poster template
Sale guide poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14041440/sale-guide-poster-templateView license
Dr. Elvin Kabat's Dyer lecture on structural and genetic approaches
Dr. Elvin Kabat's Dyer lecture on structural and genetic approaches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358634/dr-elvin-kabats-dyer-lecture-structural-and-genetic-approachesFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide Facebook story template
Sale guide Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608319/sale-guide-facebook-story-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson at the Jimenez Diaz lecture
Dr. Fredrickson at the Jimenez Diaz lecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424827/dr-fredrickson-the-jimenez-diaz-lectureFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide Instagram post template
Sale guide Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608183/sale-guide-instagram-post-templateView license
Dr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in man
Dr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358582/dr-jesse-roths-lecture-receptor-disorders-manFree Image from public domain license
Teamwork poster template
Teamwork poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428357/teamwork-poster-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson and President Carter
Dr. Fredrickson and President Carter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424446/dr-fredrickson-and-president-carterFree Image from public domain license
Young entrepreneurs Facebook post template
Young entrepreneurs Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037295/young-entrepreneurs-facebook-post-templateView license
Har Gobind Khorana's lecture on total synthesis of a biologically functional gene
Har Gobind Khorana's lecture on total synthesis of a biologically functional gene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358579/photo-image-background-papers-handFree Image from public domain license
Sale guide blog banner template
Sale guide blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608625/sale-guide-blog-banner-templateView license
Solomon Snyder's lecture on drugs, neurotransmitters, and the brain
Solomon Snyder's lecture on drugs, neurotransmitters, and the brain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358588/solomon-snyders-lecture-drugs-neurotransmitters-and-the-brainFree Image from public domain license
Businessman with handshake gesture remix
Businessman with handshake gesture remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972859/businessman-with-handshake-gesture-remixView license
Dr. Piez's lecture on collagen, its chemistry, structure, and function
Dr. Piez's lecture on collagen, its chemistry, structure, and function
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358348/dr-piezs-lecture-collagen-its-chemistry-structure-and-functionFree Image from public domain license
Corporate businessmen shaking hands
Corporate businessmen shaking hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905220/corporate-businessmen-shaking-handsView license
Donald S. Fredrickson says farewell to his predecessor
Donald S. Fredrickson says farewell to his predecessor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358209/donald-fredrickson-says-farewell-his-predecessorFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945585/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drs. Fredrickson, Mider, Braunwald, and Chalmers standing
Drs. Fredrickson, Mider, Braunwald, and Chalmers standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358258/drs-fredrickson-mider-braunwald-and-chalmers-standingFree Image from public domain license
Blood types diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
Blood types diverse hands, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941230/blood-types-diverse-hands-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Eric Kandel's NIH lecture on cellular insights into behavior and learning
Eric Kandel's NIH lecture on cellular insights into behavior and learning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358537/eric-kandels-nih-lecture-cellular-insights-into-behavior-and-learningFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942801/blood-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358635/dr-fredrickson-the-nih-centennial-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
My heart beats for you quote Instagram post template
My heart beats for you quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632374/heart-beats-for-you-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson and Richard Schweiker
Dr. Fredrickson and Richard Schweiker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361980/dr-fredrickson-and-richard-schweikerFree Image from public domain license
Blood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Blood types diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942088/blood-types-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView license
Frank Ruddle's lecture on gene transfer in mammalian cells
Frank Ruddle's lecture on gene transfer in mammalian cells
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358541/frank-ruddles-lecture-gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain license