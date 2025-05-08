Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagefurniturepublic domainillustrationMedecins aus recherches bacteriologiquesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2806 x 1829 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. H. Trendley Dean, NIDR Director, and Dr. David B. Scott in a laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372499/dr-trendley-dean-nidr-director-and-dr-david-scott-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925610/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseDr. Andrews giving instructions to COSTEP'S Leonard Marcus, Bob Fleishman and Al Shoeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365927/photo-image-dog-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925622/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseJ.H. St. Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492630/jh-st-johnFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntoine L. Lavoisierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11394787/antoine-lavoisierFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH- NINCDS Neurological and Communicative Disorders and Strokehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365228/nih-nincds-neurological-and-communicative-disorders-and-strokeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's haircut Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117747/mens-haircut-instagram-post-templateView licenseD. Victor Moraxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487988/victor-moraxFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license2 men in PHS laboratory, 1925 (one is looking into a microscope)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438740/men-phs-laboratory-1925-one-looking-into-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDr. George Williams, first Clinical Pathology Department Chiefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345772/dr-george-williams-first-clinical-pathology-department-chiefFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347374/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364903/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14925588/diverse-business-people-having-meeting-remixView licenseJoseph C. Bloodgoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436371/joseph-bloodgoodFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseman looking through microscopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353760/man-looking-through-microscopeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseIndian Hospital, Sante Fe, New Mexico: Laboratory: Mr. Wilson, Technicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366206/indian-hospital-sante-fe-new-mexico-laboratory-mr-wilson-technicianFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.35, Winchester, England: Interior view- Bacteriological Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448719/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117750/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseTheodor Von Brandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505240/theodor-von-brandFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people working with a digital tablet in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911135/business-people-working-with-digital-tablet-meetingView licenseStudying electrical properties of the nerve fiberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365086/studying-electrical-properties-the-nerve-fiberFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347320/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudent using microscope in a laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436709/student-using-microscope-laboratoryFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman in gray suit having meeting remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14938830/businessman-gray-suit-having-meeting-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Chemical Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453507/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBennett, Warren Alfred, 1911 Captain Warren A. Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506055/bennett-warren-alfred-1911-captain-warren-bennettFree Image from public domain license