rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jarvis U.S. Genl. Hospital, Baltimore, Md
Save
Edit Image
hospitalbuildingvintagepublic domainillustrationlandscapemapdrawing
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Campbell U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.C
Campbell U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413886/campbell-us-genl-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Vintage architecture illustrations Pinterest banner
Vintage architecture illustrations Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447473/vintage-architecture-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView license
Finley U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.C
Finley U.S. Genl. Hospital, Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413931/finley-us-genl-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Woman pinning globe, editable travel collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman pinning globe, editable travel collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9382543/woman-pinning-globe-editable-travel-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413994/usa-general-hospital-mckims-mansion-baltimoreFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413985/usa-general-hospital-mckims-mansion-baltimoreFree Image from public domain license
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9388646/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
U.S. Army. Hicks General Hospital, Baltimore
U.S. Army. Hicks General Hospital, Baltimore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409245/us-army-hicks-general-hospital-baltimoreFree Image from public domain license
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView license
Birds Eye View of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital: Washington, D.C
Birds Eye View of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital: Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413928/birds-eye-view-lincoln-us-general-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jefferson Barracks, MO: U.S. General Hospital
Jefferson Barracks, MO: U.S. General Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425637/jefferson-barracks-mo-us-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359431/png-aesthetic-apple-beigeView license
Douglas & Stanton Hospitals, Washington, D.C
Douglas & Stanton Hospitals, Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413877/douglas-stanton-hospitals-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
History education png, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
History education png, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9388247/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
U.S. Army. General Hospital, Readville, Mass
U.S. Army. General Hospital, Readville, Mass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409333/us-army-general-hospital-readville-massFree Image from public domain license
Daycare center poster template, editable text and design
Daycare center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915430/daycare-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
De Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New York
De Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410551/camp-general-hospital-davids-island-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Education word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Education word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582965/education-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carver United States Gen'l Hospital
Carver United States Gen'l Hospital
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425624/carver-united-states-genl-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
World health day Instagram post template
World health day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459860/world-health-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Satterlee U.S.A. General Hospital, West Philadelphia
Satterlee U.S.A. General Hospital, West Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414231/satterlee-usa-general-hospital-west-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
U.S. Army, Armory Square Hospital, Washington, D.C, general view with Capitol in distance
U.S. Army, Armory Square Hospital, Washington, D.C, general view with Capitol in distance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453333/image-hospital-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Mt. Pleasant Hospitals, Washington, D.C
Mt. Pleasant Hospitals, Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413943/mt-pleasant-hospitals-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Campbell Hospital. Washington, D.C
Campbell Hospital. Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413883/campbell-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
History education, editable apple on stacked books collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9388865/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
U.S. Army. Ward General Hospital, Newark, N.J: Rear View
U.S. Army. Ward General Hospital, Newark, N.J: Rear View
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409431/us-army-ward-general-hospital-newark-nj-rear-viewFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166036/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView license
U. S. A. General Hospital, Central Park, New York
U. S. A. General Hospital, Central Park, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410578/general-hospital-central-park-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Weather forecast Instagram post template, editable text
Weather forecast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460108/weather-forecast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Hospital No. 1, Nashville, TN: General view
U.S. Army Hospital No. 1, Nashville, TN: General view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469479/us-army-hospital-no-nashville-tn-general-viewFree Image from public domain license
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
Doctor's appointment poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Point Lookout, Md: View of Hammond Genl. Hospital & U.S. Genl. Depot for Prisoners of War
Point Lookout, Md: View of Hammond Genl. Hospital & U.S. Genl. Depot for Prisoners of War
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425697/image-hospital-trees-woodFree Image from public domain license
Vintage house element set, editable design
Vintage house element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001004/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView license
Citizens Volunteer Hospital Philadelphia
Citizens Volunteer Hospital Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414038/citizens-volunteer-hospital-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license