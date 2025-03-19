Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagedesignmusicpublic domainillustrationorangeblueNIH Research Day '89Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2106 x 3248 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH research festival '90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404252/nih-research-festival-90Free Image from public domain licenseBeach vibes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714425/beach-vibes-instagram-post-templateView licenseNHLBI Research Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417327/nhlbi-research-dayFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331780/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH Research Day: September 25, 1986https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403659/nih-research-day-september-25-1986Free Image from public domain licenseHealing music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18916459/healing-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMARC: Training Biomedical Scientists for the 21st Century. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648681/image-art-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseWindows into NIH history: a centennial retrospectivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417376/windows-into-nih-history-centennial-retrospectiveFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable png classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347150/pianist-editable-png-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNIH Research Day '88https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403529/nih-research-day-88Free Image from public domain licenseVintage wine bottle background, Music (from Les Arts) by Alphonse Mucha, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695831/png-aesthetic-alcoholic-drink-alfons-maria-muchView licenseNIH research festival 2001https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404969/nih-research-festival-2001Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music (from Les Arts), remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695844/alphonse-muchas-music-from-les-arts-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView license1995 NIH research festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405012/1995-nih-research-festivalFree Image from public domain licenseJazz club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688405/jazz-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBlacks in biomedical research: past, present, futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402642/blacks-biomedical-research-past-present-futureFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196094/music-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseNIH research festival 1994https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404287/nih-research-festival-1994Free Image from public domain licenseMusic & art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196091/music-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseNIDDK Symposium on the Impact of Molecular Genetics on the Treatment of Genetic Diseases. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647115/image-background-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseElectro party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569601/electro-party-poster-templateView licenseNational Institutes of Health Division of Computer Research and Technology: enhancing the NIH scientific enterprise through…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402451/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539369/vintage-hits-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDNA, the cell nucleus, and genetic diseasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406703/dna-the-cell-nucleus-and-genetic-diseaseFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & art blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196097/music-art-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseExplaining the unexplainablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437664/explaining-the-unexplainableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501068/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGenetic testing for cystic fibrosishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11404238/genetic-testing-for-cystic-fibrosisFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Jazz Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667529/international-jazz-day-poster-templateView licenseDivision of Research Resources: 25 Years of Service to Biomedical Research--with New Ideas for the Future. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647160/image-medicine-pattern-lightsFree Image from public domain licenseSinging battle blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428825/singing-battle-blog-banner-templateView licenseDRS picnic, rain or shinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386584/drs-picnic-rain-shineFree Image from public domain licenseMusic flyer template, girl dancinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411006/music-flyer-template-girl-dancingView licenseCentury of Science: Advances in Clinical Research and Research SupportCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654149/image-background-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9377285/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDevelopmental biology: contributions of basic science to human biomedical research : an NICHD distinguished alumni symposiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406518/image-person-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseMusic & dance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459491/music-dance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseApproaches to gene regulation and cellular signaling in the kidney and urotheliumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406662/image-person-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license