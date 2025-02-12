rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Enlist in a proud profession--: join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps
Save
Edit Image
hospitalfacepersonvintagelogoworld war iipublic domaineducation
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Enlist in a proud profession! Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps
Enlist in a proud profession! Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905370/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Be a cadet nurse: the girl with a future
Be a cadet nurse: the girl with a future
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425848/cadet-nurse-the-girl-with-futureFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Enlist in a Proud Profession!: Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps
Enlist in a Proud Profession!: Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434164/enlist-proud-profession-join-the-us-cadet-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Be a Cadet Nurse. The girl with a future!
Be a Cadet Nurse. The girl with a future!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907455/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
More nurses are needed!
More nurses are needed!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420530/more-nurses-are-neededFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Presentation of the Cadet Nurse Corps flag to Nurse Director Lucile Petry by Surgeon General Thomas Parran at ceremonies in…
Presentation of the Cadet Nurse Corps flag to Nurse Director Lucile Petry by Surgeon General Thomas Parran at ceremonies in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431953/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The Army nurse in war
The Army nurse in war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420536/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
The Army nurse in war
The Army nurse in war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420527/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
An education for you. Join the tanks U.S. Army
An education for you. Join the tanks U.S. Army
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905372/image-paper-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
Wanted for the Hospital Corps
Wanted for the Hospital Corps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440477/wanted-for-the-hospital-corpsFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Nurses are needed now! by Steele Savage
Nurses are needed now! by Steele Savage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440375/nurses-are-needed-now-steele-savageFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Symbol of life
Symbol of life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425861/symbol-lifeFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Nurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in France
Nurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
You are needed now Join the Army Nurse Corps
You are needed now Join the Army Nurse Corps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438568/you-are-needed-now-join-the-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
View of the nurses' quarters of the 10th Evacuation Hospital, Koki Mission near Port Moresby, New Guinea
View of the nurses' quarters of the 10th Evacuation Hospital, Koki Mission near Port Moresby, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350020/photo-image-hospitals-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Courageous care : Army Nurse Corps
Courageous care : Army Nurse Corps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402219/courageous-care-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Operating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Operating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352252/operating-room-procedure-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
View of the food preparation room in the 118th General Hospital, Herne Bay, N.S.W.
View of the food preparation room in the 118th General Hospital, Herne Bay, N.S.W.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351482/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
In the maternity ward of the Station Hospital at Camp Mackall
In the maternity ward of the Station Hospital at Camp Mackall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349444/the-maternity-ward-the-station-hospital-camp-mackallFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior view of the Red Cross recreation building of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Interior view of the Red Cross recreation building of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352261/photo-image-hospitals-wooden-crossFree Image from public domain license