Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonvintagelogoworld war iipublic domaineducationEnlist in a proud profession--: join the U.S. Cadet Nurse CorpsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2232 x 3151 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnlist in a proud profession! Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905370/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBe a cadet nurse: the girl with a futurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425848/cadet-nurse-the-girl-with-futureFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseEnlist in a Proud Profession!: Join the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434164/enlist-proud-profession-join-the-us-cadet-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBe a Cadet Nurse. The girl with a future!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907455/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMore nurses are needed!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420530/more-nurses-are-neededFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licensePresentation of the Cadet Nurse Corps flag to Nurse Director Lucile Petry by Surgeon General Thomas Parran at ceremonies in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431953/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420536/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Army nurse in warhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420527/the-army-nurse-warFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn education for you. Join the tanks U.S. Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905372/image-paper-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseWanted for the Hospital Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440477/wanted-for-the-hospital-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNurses are needed now! by Steele Savagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440375/nurses-are-needed-now-steele-savageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSymbol of lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425861/symbol-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseNurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseYou are needed now Join the Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438568/you-are-needed-now-join-the-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of the nurses' quarters of the 10th Evacuation Hospital, Koki Mission near Port Moresby, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11350020/photo-image-hospitals-black-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseCourageous care : Army Nurse Corpshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402219/courageous-care-army-nurse-corpsFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseOperating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352252/operating-room-procedure-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseView of the food preparation room in the 118th General Hospital, Herne Bay, N.S.W.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351482/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseIn the maternity ward of the Station Hospital at Camp Mackallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349444/the-maternity-ward-the-station-hospital-camp-mackallFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior view of the Red Cross recreation building of the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guineahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352261/photo-image-hospitals-wooden-crossFree Image from public domain license