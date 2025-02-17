Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonfacebookmedicinepersonartmandoctorThe Philadelphia Physician-FactoryOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 850 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3338 x 2365 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sick Goose And The Council Of Health by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429247/the-sick-goose-and-the-council-health-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDeath's-Head Doctors. -Many Paths To The Gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426856/deaths-head-doctors-many-paths-the-graveFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseDangerous Doctors For A Desperate Casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429675/dangerous-doctors-for-desperate-caseFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoctor Sangrado curing John Bull of Repletion: with the kind offices of young Clysterpipe & little Boney by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375637/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain license2D flat trendy Character of veterinarian, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418854/flat-trendy-character-veterinarian-editable-design-element-setView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Mills Has A Good Remedy For An Aggravated Case Of Obesityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429477/dr-mills-has-good-remedy-for-aggravated-case-obesityFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 27 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376750/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseCholeraphoby by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509590/choleraphoby-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFrontispiece to the Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414470/frontispiece-the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820031/online-doctor-poster-templateView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336368/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licensePhysicians in muslinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407326/physicians-muslinFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015545/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Arther & his man Bob giving John Bull a Bolus: Quacks from Church St by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375820/image-cartoon-papers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941113/doctor-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516218/medical-emergency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe National Political Mad-House: Puck (to Physicians of the International Medical Congress at Washington). -Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430024/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940958/doctor-diverse-hands-png-health-wellness-editable-remixView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943753/doctors-appointment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDissectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341320/dissectionFree Image from public domain license