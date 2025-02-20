rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rendezvous of distribution: birds eye view of Camp Convalescent near Alexandria, Va
Save
Edit Image
horseanimaltreesamerican flagbirdspersoncirclehouses
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944862/charity-word-volunteer-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
East Street, De Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New York Harbor
East Street, De Camp General Hospital, David's Island, New York Harbor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410536/east-street-camp-general-hospital-davids-island-new-york-harborFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905117/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Soldiers' graves at Bull Run by George N Barnard
Soldiers' graves at Bull Run by George N Barnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369115/soldiers-graves-bull-run-george-barnardFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905155/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Map of the New Convalescent Camp. Fairfax Co. Va
Map of the New Convalescent Camp. Fairfax Co. Va
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425686/map-the-new-convalescent-camp-fairfax-coFree Image from public domain license
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
Stop the violence, woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904940/stop-the-violence-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
U. S. Army, Camp Yanceyville, North Carolina
U. S. Army, Camp Yanceyville, North Carolina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410757/army-camp-yanceyville-north-carolinaFree Image from public domain license
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Hospital tents: Side view of tent ward I
Hospital tents: Side view of tent ward I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509933/hospital-tents-side-view-tent-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Field Hospital, City Point, Virginia, near Petersburg, Va.
Field Hospital, City Point, Virginia, near Petersburg, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373210/field-hospital-city-point-virginia-near-petersburg-vaFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, American election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Ruins of White House
Ruins of White House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370155/ruins-white-houseFree Image from public domain license
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936869/charity-word-volunteer-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. Army. Smith General Hospital, Brattleboro, Vt: Barracks Division
U.S. Army. Smith General Hospital, Brattleboro, Vt: Barracks Division
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415730/us-army-smith-general-hospital-brattleboro-vt-barracks-divisionFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905169/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
U.S.A. General Hospital, McKim's Mansion, Baltimore, MD
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413985/usa-general-hospital-mckims-mansion-baltimoreFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905165/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
The army nurse
The army nurse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379630/the-army-nurseFree Image from public domain license
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944835/charity-word-volunteer-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. Sanitary Commission: Exterior view- Distributing Store House, Gettysburg, Pa
U.S. Sanitary Commission: Exterior view- Distributing Store House, Gettysburg, Pa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378466/photo-image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain license
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936023/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView license
U.S. Army. General Hospital, Readville, Mass
U.S. Army. General Hospital, Readville, Mass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409333/us-army-general-hospital-readville-massFree Image from public domain license
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936202/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView license
Panoramic view of encampment
Panoramic view of encampment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370165/panoramic-view-encampmentFree Image from public domain license
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Stop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903997/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView license
Harewood Hospital, Washington D.C
Harewood Hospital, Washington D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413926/harewood-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947349/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Lantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, Virginia
Lantern slide of the slave pen of Price, Birch & Co. in Alexandria, Virginia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064556/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Campbell Hospital. Washington, D.C
Campbell Hospital. Washington, D.C
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413883/campbell-hospital-washington-dcFree Image from public domain license
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
Cancer word, women's health protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948127/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Würtembergische Reiterei auf dem Goetheplatz zu Frankfurt am Main in den Septembertagen 1848, 1848 by jakob fürchtegott…
Würtembergische Reiterei auf dem Goetheplatz zu Frankfurt am Main in den Septembertagen 1848, 1848 by jakob fürchtegott…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951118/image-person-camp-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
Vote now, UK election campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944390/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
Fortifications on the Heights of Centreville by George N Barnard
Fortifications on the Heights of Centreville by George N Barnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369122/fortifications-the-heights-centreville-george-barnardFree Image from public domain license
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
Donate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. Civil War - Hospitals
U.S. Civil War - Hospitals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355821/us-civil-war-hospitalsFree Image from public domain license
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
The ends now, black woman protesting remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943587/the-ends-now-black-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license
Stone Bridge, Bull Run by George N Barnard
Stone Bridge, Bull Run by George N Barnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369111/stone-bridge-bull-run-george-barnardFree Image from public domain license