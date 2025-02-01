Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalwoodenbirdpersonarthousebuildingvintageAyer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure all malarial disordersOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 583 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3328 x 1616 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAyer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429137/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-fever-ague-and-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co., Lowell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952508/image-person-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952605/image-palm-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseThe fight for the standard: Ayer's Pills. Abstract: Advertisement for Ayer's Pills. Statement on verso claims the medication…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786567/image-art-vintage-booksFree Image from public domain license3D cute pig & horse in a barn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458665/cute-pig-horse-barn-editable-remixView licenseI cure women of female diseases and pileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336004/cure-women-female-diseases-and-pilesFree Image from public domain license3D cute pig & horse in a barn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394875/cute-pig-horse-barn-editable-remixView licenseHospital Camp, Poplar River, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333836/hospital-camp-poplar-river-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Words of comfort"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424452/words-comfortFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseDr. Pierces golden med discoveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407872/dr-pierces-golden-med-discoveryFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002819/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseSurgeon's Quarters, Old Fort Lyons, near Las Animas, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413832/surgeons-quarters-old-fort-lyons-near-las-animas-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002827/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Sanitary Commission, Brandy Station, Alexandria, Va: Relief Station at Convalescent Camphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378533/photo-image-background-grass-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuarters at Military Mobile Hospital No. 75, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371185/quarters-military-mobile-hospital-no-75-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseDr. Pinel in the courtyard of the Salpêrierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490955/dr-pinel-the-courtyard-the-salperiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseThe ascending douche by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369347/the-ascending-douche-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982161/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseCure for Opium habit: Advertisement for Theriakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341046/cure-for-opium-habit-advertisement-for-theriakiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy chickens blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12405803/happy-chickens-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHospitals - Military: French evacuation hospital showing barracks and earth-bag protectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509882/photo-image-hospital-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseShowing How Bands and Chains in the Past Were Mistakenly Used as Auxiliaries to Cure by William Pryor Letchworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAlopecia Universalishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426637/alopecia-universalisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital Center, Mesves, France: Exterior view- Medical Corps Headquarters Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450665/photo-image-hospital-person-houseFree Image from public domain license