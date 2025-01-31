Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagedoctorbedroompublic domainThe Doctor Snatching At The Guinea After His Patient Is DeadOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 953 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2919 x 2317 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952500/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Médecin et le Malade: òu le Gastronome égoïste et le Gourmand à la diètehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378291/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451782/medical-emergency-blog-banner-templateView license"T'were Vain To Tell Thee All I Feel."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377382/twere-vain-tell-thee-all-feelFree Image from public domain licenseMedical clinic blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451997/medical-clinic-blog-banner-templateView licenseWhen Doctors Disagreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428312/when-doctors-disagreeFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Medecinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378407/medecinFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe anatomist by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425368/the-anatomist-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseSenior rehab center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746829/senior-rehab-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Patient's Paroxysm; or, the Doctor Outwittedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428074/the-patients-paroxysm-or-the-doctor-outwittedFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseA Consultation of Doctors on the case of Sr. Toby Bumper!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378301/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Invalid Lodger or: How To Follow A Prescriptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428211/the-invalid-lodger-or-how-follow-prescriptionFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451992/health-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Sailor and the Quack Doctor!! by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378296/the-sailor-and-the-quack-doctor-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMieux Sensiblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430020/mieux-sensibleFree Image from public domain licenseSenior medical care blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14746832/senior-medical-care-blog-banner-templateView licenseGiving Up the Ghost or One Too Many by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376684/giving-the-ghost-one-too-many-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Canter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451789/medical-canter-blog-banner-templateView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Well-fed vicar tired with thinking,/ And fairly overcome by drinking by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345362/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe examination of a young surgeon by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425312/the-examination-young-surgeon-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseA French Physician With His Retinue going to Visit His Patients by Michel Vincent Brandoinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378046/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoctor Forcepshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378344/doctor-forcepsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806912/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Battle Of The Cataplasm by Henry William Bunburyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414469/the-battle-the-cataplasm-henry-william-bunburyFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Sweating Sicknesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378342/the-sweating-sicknessFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459212/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Doctors Harvest by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378306/the-doctors-harvest-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain license