Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagedoctorpublic domainillustrationDoctors Differ and their Patients DieOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 975 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2909 x 2364 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbernathey's Patent Remedy: or how to stop an unrulye tonguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377170/abernatheys-patent-remedy-how-stop-unrulye-tongueFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Going! A Going!!! by Richard Newtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376246/going-going-richard-newtonFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe Docteur Empailleur by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378151/docteur-empailleur-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePulsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340095/pulseFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLes Remèdes de Bonnes Femmes by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375914/les-remedes-bonnes-femmes-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Doctors Harvest by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378306/the-doctors-harvest-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseThe Doctor Snatching At The Guinea After His Patient Is Deadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428065/the-doctor-snatching-the-guinea-after-his-patient-deadFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Premier Traitment.- Libation, Absorbtion et... Indigestion! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375908/image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRobert-Macaire mèdecin by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375293/robert-macaire-medecin-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMan wearing disposable suit, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123863/man-wearing-disposable-suit-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseLes Hydropathes: Troisieme Traitment,- Sudation, Transudation et Suffocation! by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375905/image-cartoon-book-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMental health matters poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395939/mental-health-matters-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePalatable Physic by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375804/palatable-physic-william-heathFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGiving Up the Ghost or One Too Many by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376684/giving-the-ghost-one-too-many-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdministering A Bitter Dose To A Fractious Patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429802/administering-bitter-dose-fractious-patientFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoctor Pizzaro administering to his patients!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406793/doctor-pizzaro-administering-his-patientsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806912/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe wonderdokter Fophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374627/wonderdokter-fopFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseLe Médecin et le Malade: òu le Gastronome égoïste et le Gourmand à la diètehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378291/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedical Dispatch or: Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds With One Stone by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377658/image-face-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLe pharmacien homéopathe by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375469/pharmacien-homeopathe-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain license