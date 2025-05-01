Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacepersonartmanvintagedesigndoctormusicRun For The DoctorOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2248 x 3144 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseMedicine Jackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428248/medicine-jackFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseW. A. Campbell, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507794/campbell-mdFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnybody Ill? (I'm Doctor Quack): The Popular Humorous Songhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429427/anybody-ill-im-doctor-quack-the-popular-humorous-songFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseIt still aches?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377924/still-achesFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Corn Doctors!: A Fair Subjecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377437/the-corn-doctors-fair-subjectFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381678/singing-audition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJohannes Lehner Ratisbonensishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485096/johannes-lehner-ratisbonensisFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera collage element set, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517103/ephemera-collage-element-set-editable-vintage-designView licenseWinter Entertainment at St. Luke's Hospital: Vocal and Instrumental Concert on Wednesday Weekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469836/image-christmas-hospital-personFree Image from public domain licenseLovesick songs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283599/lovesick-songs-blog-banner-templateView licenseHob and Stage Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374222/hob-and-stage-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428594/the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseMan of world Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623740/man-world-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRobert-Macaire medecin by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375307/robert-macaire-medecin-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJanus Cornarius Medicushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509471/janus-cornarius-medicusFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseHenry Berton Sands, M.Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492518/henry-berton-sands-mdFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975001/health-check-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJohn Jeffries. MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11483846/john-jeffriesFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801283/portraits-for-men-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThomas Herbert Barker by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477261/thomas-herbert-barker-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseEntertainment given at the Westminster Hospital to the patients and nursing staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469903/image-hospital-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a dj Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452546/become-instagram-post-templateView licenseHieronymus Cardanus Mediolanensis Medicinae Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507871/hieronymus-cardanus-mediolanensis-medicinae-doctorFree Image from public domain licensePortraits for men poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801285/portraits-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJohann Tilemannus Med. Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11397188/johann-tilemannus-med-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseJohann. Georg. Fabricius Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390899/johann-georg-fabricius-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472193/workout-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHerbert L. Burrell, M.D.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335077/herbert-burrell-mdFree Image from public domain licenseVinyl album cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577372/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView licensePreparing for the packing by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369331/preparing-for-the-packing-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain license