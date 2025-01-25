Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalpeopleartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationLes Bienfaits de la Petite VéroleOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 780 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3632 x 2360 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo statesmen drowning their cares... by John Collierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345254/two-statesmen-drowning-their-cares-john-collierFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJ'ai ete bien maltraite by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376142/jai-ete-bien-maltraite-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseLa Ribotte by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375532/ribotte-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Surgeons Petition, or the: Barbers Triumphanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428217/the-surgeons-petition-the-barbers-triumphantFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseGerman Caricatures: The Bookworm. The Doctorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429735/german-caricatures-the-bookworm-the-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa courbature by A Colinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426348/courbature-colinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364544/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseFriends By The Earshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374023/friends-the-earsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy retirement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364068/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15365528/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMan walking dog in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232120/man-walking-dog-park-illustrationView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseHappy boss's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596855/happy-bosss-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDeath's-Head Doctors. -Many Paths To The Gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426856/deaths-head-doctors-many-paths-the-graveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364215/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseActualités by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375347/actualites-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364212/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseCoffin intended for a rich man by Caroline Naudethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414393/coffin-intended-for-rich-man-caroline-naudetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364861/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseDog-ma by Pillboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368902/dog-ma-pillboxFree Image from public domain licenseDog hugs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692746/dog-hugs-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Political Influenzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426914/the-political-influenzaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364056/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseDer Praeservativ=Mann Gegen Die Cholerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377210/der-praeservativmann-gegen-die-choleraFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630498/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseDouglas A. Robertson and Thomas S. Clousten by William Holehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395728/douglas-robertson-and-thomas-clousten-william-holeFree Image from public domain licenseFashion vintage logo, white template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView licenseWonderful Operation by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376744/wonderful-operation-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain license