Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacebookpersonvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationPreparacion De Wampole: Cerezo SilvestreOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2344 x 2976 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCerezo silvestre hipofosfitos y malta con los principios activos medicinales del aceite de hígado de bacalao, forman un…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511051/image-leaf-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCréalo, para los nenes, no hay nada como la Emulsion de Scott: igualmente, un excelente tónico para los adultoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511129/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429100/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429069/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429071/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631125/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseSafe Curehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427816/safe-cureFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTorpid Liver: Carter's Little Liver Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429678/torpid-liver-carters-little-liver-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTitle page, including large woodcut border surrounding title. by Hans Weiditzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405962/title-page-including-large-woodcut-border-surrounding-title-hans-weiditzFree Image from public domain licenseReading habit poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062921/reading-habit-poster-templateView licenseLa salud de los niños: Scott's Emulsion of pure cod liver oil with hypophosphiteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511093/image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseAdvertising - Pharmaceuticalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339827/advertising-pharmaceuticalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhat-worries her?: she is trying to solve the Cas-Car-Ria problemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372968/what-worries-her-she-trying-solve-the-cas-car-ria-problemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseVibrona the ideal tonic wine: refreshes the strong, restores the weak, revives the depressedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511486/image-background-crown-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licensePharmacy: Illustration of pharmaceutical chesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341371/pharmacy-illustration-pharmaceutical-chestFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGuaiacum by Valerius Cordushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439392/guaiacum-valerius-cordusFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseMalades!!: La Vie Réelle Illustréehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428514/malades-vie-reelle-illustreeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseTitle page to Albano's De venenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11342059/title-page-albanos-venenisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443292/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret tryinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant surreal collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408397/vibrant-surreal-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseWampole's Preparationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324138/wampoles-preparationFree Image from public domain license