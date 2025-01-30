Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit ImagesunsetanimalplanttreesbirdpersonartvintagePreparación De Wampole: Swans on a lakeOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2344 x 3176 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552693/png-adult-animal-artView licensePreparación de Wampole: swanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511110/preparacion-wampole-swansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licensePreparación de Wampole: windmillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511118/preparacion-wampole-windmillFree Image from public domain licensePurple aesthetic botanical border background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909677/purple-aesthetic-botanical-border-background-editable-designView licenseChicago in 1865: Rush Street Bridge hospital sitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362748/chicago-1865-rush-street-bridge-hospital-siteFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505709/png-adult-animal-artView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: View of the old mill used as laundry building, from the easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427379/photo-image-scenery-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTourist backpacker in forest, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538500/tourist-backpacker-forest-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseWampole's Preparation: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511564/wampoles-preparation-tropicalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred camping site backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161546/editable-blurred-camping-site-backdropView licensePreparación De Wampole: a couple in a canoehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428362/preparacion-wampole-couple-canoeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanitary engineering: Front view of Panama Canal garbage incineratorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415219/sanitary-engineering-front-view-panama-canal-garbage-incineratorFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licensePreparacion De Wampole: Cerezo Silvestrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428413/preparacion-wampole-cerezo-silvestreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAbraham Trembley beside pool at chateauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11342345/abraham-trembley-beside-pool-chateauFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseU.S. Army. Finney General Hospital, Thomasville, Ga: Swimming Poolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454016/us-army-finney-general-hospital-thomasville-ga-swimming-poolFree Image from public domain licenseMother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555230/png-adult-animal-artView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 166, Baccarat, France: General view of Scabbie Camphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464935/photo-image-scenery-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651293/african-safari-poster-template-editable-textView licenseTVA Malaria Control: Larvicidal operationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434068/tva-malaria-control-larvicidal-operationsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage png sticker, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072745/autumn-bird-collage-png-sticker-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePreparación De Wampole: A La Vueltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428414/preparacion-wampole-vueltaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePreparación de Wampole: tropicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511089/preparacion-wampole-tropicalFree Image from public domain licenseCactus lovers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516975/cactus-lovers-poster-templateView licenseBase Hospital No. 9. Chateauroux, France: View of the old mill used as laundry building, from the southhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427434/photo-image-scenery-hospital-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFamous Japanese painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067931/famous-japanese-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParis, La Conciergerie & Le Pont au Changehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511128/paris-conciergerie-pont-changeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTVA Malaria Control: Larvicidal operationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434074/tva-malaria-control-larvicidal-operationsFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829030/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseWampole's Preparation: windmill : yellow tinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511480/wampoles-preparation-windmill-yellow-tintFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird background, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732450/image-animal-wildlife-artView licenseThe Infirmary, Dispensary, & Lunatic Asylum, Manchester, England: Panoramic viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421447/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseFestive vintage Christmas collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496190/festive-vintage-christmas-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseU.S. Army. Letterman General Hospital, Presidio, San Francisco, CA: Old Bridge in P.I.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335037/image-hospital-shadow-oceanFree Image from public domain license