Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationBazar Du Voyage: Table-Pupitre ArticuléeOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2145 x 2842 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCabinet Dentairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428671/cabinet-dentaireFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseElixir Godineauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402217/elixir-godineauFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCie Française Des Eaux Minérales Naturelles Economiques: Les Sources a Domicilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428467/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Homme...et un Traitté De La Formation Du Foetus by René Descarteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335560/lhommeet-traitte-formation-foetus-rene-descartesFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparklet Nasalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428522/sparklet-nasalFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrthopedicshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356040/orthopedicsFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseDragées Des Trappistes D'Aceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428513/dragees-des-trappistes-daceyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseL'Eros Crême-Roberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402215/leros-creme-robertFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaux Minérales Naturelles ferrugineuses: Entrepôt Géneralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428469/eaux-minerales-naturelles-ferrugineuses-entrepot-generalFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseLéon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevetehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428509/leon-anti-nevralgique-systeme-breveteFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseMalades!!: La Vie Réelle Illustréehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428514/malades-vie-reelle-illustreeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseCure Toni-Dépurative: Par La Laxadépurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428503/cure-toni-depurative-par-laxadepurineFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOdon-Quina: Le Meilleur Dentifricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428587/odon-quina-meilleur-dentifriceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseBi-Borax Orientalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428504/bi-borax-orientalFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseDentifrices du Docteur Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438677/dentifrices-docteur-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseMonsieur Dumollet by Henry Gerbaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511098/monsieur-dumollet-henry-gerbaultFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKarl Thierschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475122/karl-thierschFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseE.C. Skinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11499558/ec-skinnerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView licenseAdvertising - Pharmaceuticalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355447/advertising-pharmaceuticalFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseTitle page from Traité Médico-Philosophique sur L'aliénation Mentale, ou La Maniehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339121/image-book-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license