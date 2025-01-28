Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonbuildingmanvintagedoctorpublic domainJ'attends la fin de cette triste guerreOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 767 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2270 x 3553 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMilitary: Field Medical Services: Interior view of Mess Hall at regimental aid stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380261/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Tuberculosis observation wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437886/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 29, Hollerich, Luxembourg: Receiving Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11464585/us-army-field-hospital-no-29-hollerich-luxembourg-receiving-wardFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Debarkation Hospital No. 3, Greenhut Building, New York City: Soldiers on stretchers await processinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451489/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseU.S. Army. Hospitals - Military: Interior view- surgical wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419435/us-army-hospitals-military-interior-view-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 33, Brest, France: Interior of surgical wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448415/army-camp-hospital-no-33-brest-france-interior-surgical-wardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHospitals - Military: Wounded American prisoners found in German hospital at Strassburg in the Alsacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509828/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Hospitals - Military: Interior view- X-ray Dept.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419398/us-army-hospitals-military-interior-view-x-ray-deptFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Mobile Hospital No.9, Laval, France: Interior view- Surgical Ward at C.H.119https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465206/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331642/photo-image-hospital-frames-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Wounded soldier being attended to by Red Cross Nursehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331540/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view- First Aid Station, Dijon, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411985/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334042/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334691/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Frame to support and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334897/photo-image-hospital-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No. 27, Tours, France: Patients receive reading materialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445093/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward showing Balkan Frameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331523/photo-image-hospital-face-framesFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 52, Rimaucourt, France.: Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456144/army-base-hospital-number-52-rimaucourt-france-operating-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseWoundshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409947/woundsFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334700/photo-image-hospital-face-brick-wallsFree Image from public domain license