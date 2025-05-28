Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationCabinet DentaireOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2150 x 2979 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDental infirmaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336210/dental-infirmaryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFormodol: Le Meilleur Dentifricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428591/formodol-meilleur-dentifriceFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCure Toni-Dépurative: Par La Laxadépurinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428503/cure-toni-depurative-par-laxadepurineFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEau de Suez: vaccine de la bouchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402213/eau-suez-vaccine-boucheFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLéon: Anti Nevralgique Systéme Brevetehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428509/leon-anti-nevralgique-systeme-breveteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTitle page from Le Chirurgien Dentiste, ... by Pierre Fauchardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341440/title-page-from-chirurgien-dentiste-pierre-fauchardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseL'Eros Crême-Roberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402215/leros-creme-robertFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseRéglisse Sanguinèdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428313/reglisse-sanguinedeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseAlcool de Menthe du Docteur Pierre de la Faculté de médecine de Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511073/alcool-menthe-docteur-pierre-faculte-medecine-parisFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseSaint Raphael: Établissement Médicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428759/saint-raphael-etablissement-medicalFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: Scene in dental officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425954/army-base-hospital-number-tours-france-scene-dental-officeFree Image from public domain licenseReading books social media template, retro editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114297/reading-books-social-media-template-retro-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Dental Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453602/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDentistry - Military: American dental officer giving free treatment to civilians, as there are no more French dentists in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510105/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDental instruments & apparatus: Advertisement for Dr. Scott's Electric Toothbrushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338334/image-vintage-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.16, Coblenz, Germany: Interior view- Dental Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452583/photo-image-hospital-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseDental Department treatment roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344472/dental-department-treatment-roomFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 45, Toul, France: Nose and throat clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455968/army-base-hospital-number-45-toul-france-nose-and-throat-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren - dental carehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432706/children-dental-careFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 32, Contrexville, France: Dental department scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441977/army-hospital-number-32-contrexville-france-dental-department-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseI cure women of female diseases and pileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336004/cure-women-female-diseases-and-pilesFree Image from public domain license