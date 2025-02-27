Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonhospitalfacebookpersonartfurniturepublic domainSick? turn over: Too BadOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 752 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3469 x 2174 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596776/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"That's an awfu' lot tae pay, doctor.": "Yes, but remember, I paid many visits."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428706/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMedical Care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397207/medical-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYes, Doctor, I Gave Him The Figs As You Directed, But He Keeps Asking For Dates!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428813/image-cartoon-flowers-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhen is sweet woman more beautifulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407321/when-sweet-woman-more-beautifulFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459378/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNew York - Mount Sinai Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339086/new-york-mount-sinai-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseRead more blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460951/read-more-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHospital for incurables, Blackwell's Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361504/hospital-for-incurables-blackwells-islandFree Image from public domain licenseNursing careers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572238/nursing-careers-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO: Interior view- Sick nurses wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453120/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license"Ciencia Y Caridad"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428363/ciencia-caridadFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatient in bed aboard shiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369344/patient-bed-aboard-shipFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397331/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man had a bout of bronchitis by René Bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511211/man-had-bout-bronchitis-rene-bullFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse tending to little boy in bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347812/nurse-tending-little-boy-bedFree Image from public domain licenseBook club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460900/book-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRed Rover (Hospital shiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340325/red-rover-hospital-shipFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583031/accident-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBedridden patients drinking medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377165/bedridden-patients-drinking-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseElderly healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459212/elderly-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConsilium medicum tenu à cause du corps de état François malathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431671/consilium-medicum-tenu-cause-corps-etat-francois-malatFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseOh! Boy! That's One Way To Keep Her Quiet!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428855/oh-boy-thats-one-way-keep-her-quietFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHome health care - nurse taking pulse of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347907/home-health-care-nurse-taking-pulse-womanFree Image from public domain licenseKids membership Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460086/kids-membership-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePulsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340095/pulseFree Image from public domain licenseSenior health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459038/senior-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA doctor inserts a barometer, instead of a thermometer, in a patient's backside: his condition reads "Set fair". Colour…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952852/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397203/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Nightingale in the Hospital at Scutarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489670/miss-nightingale-the-hospital-scutariFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseBoer War: a nurse lifts the head of a wounded man lying in a hospital ward. Halftone, c.1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965063/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHospital patient flyer template, charging texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389979/hospital-patient-flyer-template-charging-textView licenseChild in hospital bed illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20914862/child-hospital-bed-illustrationView license