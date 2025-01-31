Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacebookpersonartmanvintagedoctor"At a rough guess I'd say it was water on the knee!"Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 773 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2257 x 3505 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYour health matters Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459599/your-health-matters-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"That's an awfu' lot tae pay, doctor.": "Yes, but remember, I paid many visits."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428706/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseOh! Boy! That's One Way To Keep Her Quiet!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428855/oh-boy-thats-one-way-keep-her-quietFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853554/mental-health-psychiatrist-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseYes, Doctor, I Gave Him The Figs As You Directed, But He Keeps Asking For Dates!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428813/image-cartoon-flowers-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854419/mental-health-psychiatrist-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseMetallic-Tractors by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375716/metallic-tractors-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854346/mental-health-psychiatrist-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePHS physician with a Vietnamese youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312883/phs-physician-with-vietnamese-youthFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licenseGentle Emetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429663/gentle-emeticFree Image from public domain licenseYour health matters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134336/your-health-matters-instagram-post-templateView licensePro-Thomsonian cartoon on bloodlettinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336940/pro-thomsonian-cartoon-bloodlettingFree Image from public domain licenseAsk your doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467507/ask-your-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSitten der Zeit: Der Arzt by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378292/sitten-der-zeit-der-arzt-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseUneedn't Call A Doctor!: Go To Work!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428326/uneednt-call-doctor-workFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseTherapeutics - Caricatureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338448/therapeutics-caricaturesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050149/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-templateView licenseVous avez une indigestion, Gastro intero 'evacuante! by Ch Nanteuilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376257/vous-avez-une-indigestion-gastro-intero-evacuante-nanteuilFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519601/doctor-instagram-post-templateView licensethis goes badly by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376369/this-goes-badly-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Medical Field Service School, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania: R.O.T.C., Hospital Battalion Orchestrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469397/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTherapeutics - Caricatures: A Difficult Prescriptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335185/therapeutics-caricatures-difficult-prescriptionFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHomoeopath by Pillboxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407425/homoeopath-pillboxFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Doctors Harvest by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378306/the-doctors-harvest-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrother Jonathan Lamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429303/brother-jonathan-lameFree Image from public domain licenseDermatology Center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714121/dermatology-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLetting Bad Enough Alonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337845/letting-bad-enough-aloneFree Image from public domain licenseMedical care, doctor illustration, healthcare 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9244783/medical-care-doctor-illustration-healthcare-remixView licenseNeurasthénie by H Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407172/neurasthenie-reymondFree Image from public domain license