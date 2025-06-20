Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationdrawingAn OperationOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2333 x 3352 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army Post Hospital, Barksdale Field, Louisiana: Dental operating roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470793/us-army-post-hospital-barksdale-field-louisiana-dental-operating-roomFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Le Dentiste
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Le Cabinet d'un Dentiste by Gaudissart
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel. Le Dentiste Embulant by Pierre Alexandre Wille
Vintage education editable collage element set
Toothpuller
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel. Children - dental care
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Anesthesia: "A new era in tooth pulling"
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Children - dental care
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Jocko chez Son Dentiste. No. 11 Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
U.S. Air Force. Hospital, Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, La: Interior view- Dental Clinic
Vintage education editable collage element set
The Town Tooth Drawer
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.88, Savenay, France: Interior view of Dental Office Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Der Zahnbrecher. The Toothdrawer
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
U.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Dental Clinic
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel. U.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: DC 2 Operating room
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Le Baume d'acier by Louis Boilly
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. L'Extirpateur de Molaires by Charles Émile Jacque
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Honi soit qui mal y pense by Henry William Bunbury
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.101, Auvours, France: Interior view- Dental Office Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Le Dentiste by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps