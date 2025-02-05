Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeopleartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationmedievalInterior view- (?) apothecary with pharmacist, jars, and patronsOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 823 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2282 x 3326 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license12. The First Apothecary Shop (About 745 A.D.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416231/12-the-first-apothecary-shop-about-745-adFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApothicaire en pharmacien by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375312/apothicaire-pharmacien-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHospital Pharmacy in Italian City of Vercellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379232/hospital-pharmacy-italian-city-vercelliFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe medical triad of physician-patient-pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379262/the-medical-triad-physician-patient-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDe Apotheekerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372915/apotheekerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseArabian apothecary's shophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415566/arabian-apothecarys-shopFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLate 17th century pharmacy by Johann Conrad Barchusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335827/late-17th-century-pharmacy-johann-conrad-barchusenFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCentral Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Surgical Clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327324/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseGuy's Hospital, London: The Dispensaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440366/guys-hospital-london-the-dispensaryFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Phlebotomist by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375811/the-phlebotomist-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licensePharmacyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339840/pharmacyFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664936/fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license7. Terra Sigillata: First "Trade-Marked" Drughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416249/terra-sigillata-first-trade-marked-drugFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseInterior of a sixteenth century pharmacy by Quirico degli Augustihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338970/interior-sixteenth-century-pharmacy-quirico-degli-augustiFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTitle page to De Urinushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405891/title-page-urinusFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior searching forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663410/medieval-warrior-searching-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLe ver solitairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426582/ver-solitaireFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePharmacieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340093/pharmaciesFree Image from public domain licenseCastle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664317/castle-escape-medieval-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTitle page to De lapidibushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405884/title-page-lapidibusFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePharmacia by Malachias Giegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338567/pharmacia-malachias-giegerFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePharmacist preparing medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377148/pharmacist-preparing-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval street fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663432/medieval-street-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseConsultation in a 16th century herbarium by Adam Lonicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339773/consultation-16th-century-herbarium-adam-lonicerFree Image from public domain license