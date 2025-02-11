rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Icones Plantarum Medicinalium title page: Hedera Helix L. on left, Ilex Aquifolium L. on right
Save
Edit Image
leafplantartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationbotanical
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tab. 449. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Tab. 449. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652282/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
The great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret trying
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lifecycle of a fly by James Hulett
Lifecycle of a fly by James Hulett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405398/lifecycle-fly-james-hulettFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView license
Theophrastus
Theophrastus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335938/theophrastusFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tab. 402. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Tab. 402. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652298/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
Sauvignon blanc label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView license
Tab. 35. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Tab. 35. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652264/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722251/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two tulips, null by netherlandish, 17th century;
Two tulips, null by netherlandish, 17th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937478/two-tulips-null-netherlandish-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Editable celestial sticker element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView license
Duizendguldenkruid (Centaurium erythraea) en hulst (Ilex aquifolium) (1640) by anonymous and Crispijn van de Passe I
Duizendguldenkruid (Centaurium erythraea) en hulst (Ilex aquifolium) (1640) by anonymous and Crispijn van de Passe I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794707/image-paper-flower-frameFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Frontispiece and Title Page. Vol. II from Icones Plantarum Medico-oeconomico-technologicarum. Original from the Minneapolis…
Frontispiece and Title Page. Vol. II from Icones Plantarum Medico-oeconomico-technologicarum. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652211/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration set
Editable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView license
Vol. 7, tafel 22, pg. 53
Vol. 7, tafel 22, pg. 53
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405723/vol-tafel-22-pgFree Image from public domain license
Plant expo Instagram post template, editable text and design
Plant expo Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819242/plant-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seidlitine Seidlitz Powders
Seidlitine Seidlitz Powders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372929/seidlitine-seidlitz-powdersFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
Dr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Root
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Red poppy =: Papaver, rubrum, erraticum, rhoeas by Elizabeth Blackwell
Red poppy =: Papaver, rubrum, erraticum, rhoeas by Elizabeth Blackwell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405389/red-poppy-papaver-rubrum-erraticum-rhoeas-elizabeth-blackwellFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Cerasus =: Kirschen by Veit Rudolph Specklin
Cerasus =: Kirschen by Veit Rudolph Specklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406047/cerasus-kirschen-veit-rudolph-specklinFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Hydropiper rubeum =: Rot Wasserpfeffer by Veit Rudolph Specklin
Hydropiper rubeum =: Rot Wasserpfeffer by Veit Rudolph Specklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406052/hydropiper-rubeum-rot-wasserpfeffer-veit-rudolph-specklinFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364378/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView license
Green leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by…
Green leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6434708/image-plant-aesthetic-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration set
Vintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView license
Lifecycle of a moth by H Terasson
Lifecycle of a moth by H Terasson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405403/lifecycle-moth-terassonFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9409013/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView license
Hollyhocks =: Malva arborea by Elizabeth Blackwell
Hollyhocks =: Malva arborea by Elizabeth Blackwell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405430/hollyhocks-malva-arborea-elizabeth-blackwellFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sabbatia angularis by engravers Annin and Smith
Sabbatia angularis by engravers Annin and Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405675/sabbatia-angularis-engravers-annin-and-smithFree Image from public domain license
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
La Rosa Senza Spinas
La Rosa Senza Spinas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428409/rosa-senza-spinasFree Image from public domain license