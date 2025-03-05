Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonchurchartbuildingmanvintagepublic domainL'EmpiriqueOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2202 x 2937 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415732/the-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVingettes of doctors duties on a coat of armshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378417/vingettes-doctors-duties-coat-armsFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseMedicine and religion: Kosmas und Damian - Medici-Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415338/medicine-and-religion-kosmas-und-damian-medici-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn Alchemist In His Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378546/alchemist-his-studyFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Alchemisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424435/the-alchemistFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Alchemist by David Teniershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378528/the-alchemist-david-teniersFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCollegium Chirurgicum Amstelaedamense: Theatrum Anatomicum 1690https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358023/collegium-chirurgicum-amstelaedamense-theatrum-anatomicum-1690Free Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseInterieur D'Une Pharmaciehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372861/interieur-dune-pharmacieFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseVines donc! ça m'agace les dents! by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377765/vines-donc-ca-magace-les-dents-chamFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMicroscopy: General view- Early Microscope with various attachmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378890/microscopy-general-view-early-microscope-with-various-attachmentsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysician examining a urine flaskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374704/physician-examining-urine-flaskFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOptical illusionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435072/optical-illusionFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn alchemist in his laboratory by Nicholas Lémeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355308/alchemist-his-laboratory-nicholas-lemeryFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEngraved title page of Rerum medicarum Novae Hispaniae thesavrus, seu, Plantarum animalium mineralium Mexicanorum historia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339192/image-border-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseSts. Cosmas and Damianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415276/sts-cosmas-and-damianFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView licenseRudolph II and His Court Visit His Alchemisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378529/rudolph-and-his-court-visit-his-alchemistFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseReflecting faculties - imitation by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422191/reflecting-faculties-imitation-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693530/praise-the-lord-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Christmas Entertainment at Guy's Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414123/christmas-entertainment-guys-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693593/praise-the-lord-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAnatomy - Historyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341476/anatomy-historyFree Image from public domain licenseBelive in godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10978532/belive-godView licenseThe medical triad of physician-patient-pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11379262/the-medical-triad-physician-patient-pharmacistFree Image from public domain license