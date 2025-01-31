Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookmedicinepersonartdoctorpublic domainillustrationFrontispiece to Tabula Super Tractatu De HerbisOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1761 x 2776 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamily medicine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544462/family-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCaesarean sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431463/caesarean-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116437/biochemistry-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseBedside scenes: Doctors visit patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337567/bedside-scenes-doctors-visit-patientFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHyacum, Et Lues Venereahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380776/hyacum-lues-venereaFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397203/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUrinoscopyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509858/urinoscopyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Village Physicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415609/the-village-physicianFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John healing a widowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374102/saint-john-healing-widowFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior scene of a barber treating a man's foot: Surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413769/interior-scene-barber-treating-mans-foot-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseBrain health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13196240/brain-health-poster-templateView licenseVisitare glid infermihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421298/visitare-glid-infermiFree Image from public domain licenseFamily medicine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597578/family-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBreathing a vein by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375588/breathing-vein-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseBrain health Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814156/brain-health-facebook-post-templateView licenseBody lesions resulting from venereal disease by Bartholomaeus Steberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340990/body-lesions-resulting-from-venereal-disease-bartholomaeus-steberFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLes Dames Visiteuseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413440/les-dames-visiteusesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTitle page from Opus Chyrurgicum...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356098/title-page-from-opus-chyrurgicumFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine healthcare retro illustration, yellow editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517743/vaccine-healthcare-retro-illustration-yellow-editable-designView licenseVenesection on the hand of a female patient by Cintio d Amatohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434406/venesection-the-hand-female-patient-cintio-amatoFree Image from public domain licenseFamily medicine Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428363/family-medicine-facebook-post-templateView licenseExamination of a leper by Hans von Gersdorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336032/examination-leper-hans-von-gersdorffFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseAdministration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain licenseMedical emergency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397300/medical-emergency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead Injurieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340709/head-injuriesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRhazes of Bagdad Used Harp Strings for Sutureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341436/rhazes-bagdad-used-harp-strings-for-suturesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460645/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSurgery: Treatment of an ulcerated leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356093/surgery-treatment-ulcerated-legFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExtraction of arrow from a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431078/extraction-arrow-from-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine healthcare png sticker, illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517344/vaccine-healthcare-png-sticker-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseAus dem Leven der Bader im 16 Jahrhundert; schwiezer Glasscheibe aus dem Jahr 1525: Hydrotherapyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320345/image-face-books-medicineFree Image from public domain license