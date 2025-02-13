Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalpersonartbuildingvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationCook County Hospital, ChicagoOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 768 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3464 x 2216 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCity Hospital and ambulance, Easton, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409142/city-hospital-and-ambulance-eastonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseU.S. Veterans Administration Hospital, Canandaigua, N.Y: Exterior view- Main Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421426/image-hospital-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorth Shore Health Resort, Winnetka, Illhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429024/north-shore-health-resort-winnetka-illFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987101/health-checkup-instagram-story-templateView licenseBlatchley & Campbells Central Pharmacy, Wellsboro, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407839/blatchley-campbells-central-pharmacy-wellsboroFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMain Street, looking North, Fall River, Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407865/main-street-looking-north-fall-river-massFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Hospital, Watervliet Arsenal, N.Y: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468609/us-army-hospital-watervliet-arsenal-ny-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCambridge-Maryland Hospital, Cambridge, MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407719/cambridge-maryland-hospital-cambridgeFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453733/nurse-patient-park-editable-remixView licenseU. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 40, Liverpool, England: Nurses' homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448896/army-camp-hospital-no-40-liverpool-england-nurses-homeFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseEaston Hospital, Easton, Pahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409126/easton-hospital-eastonFree Image from public domain licenseHuman medication poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498380/human-medication-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, TX: Nurses off for a horseback ridehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469634/photo-image-palm-trees-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480029/doctors-appointment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarpenter & Pierces Pharmacyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407833/carpenter-pierces-pharmacyFree Image from public domain license3D nurse & patient at a hospital editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395045/nurse-patient-hospital-editable-remixView licenseKings County Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y: Side view of Ambulancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328546/kings-county-hospital-brooklyn-ny-side-view-ambulanceFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLeek Island Military Hospital: Ryan, Heagle and Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11382949/leek-island-military-hospital-ryan-heagle-and-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred hospital room backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165459/editable-blurred-hospital-room-backdropView licenseU.S. Army Base Hospital No. 202, Orleans, France: Panoramic viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439231/us-army-base-hospital-no-202-orleans-france-panoramic-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Exterior view- Post Exchangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453835/photo-image-hospital-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseHealth center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459331/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKings County Hospital, Brooklyn, N.Y: Exterior view- Consumptive Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328537/kings-county-hospital-brooklyn-ny-exterior-view-consumptive-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695864/health-check-up-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHospitals- Gyn. and Obstetric: Obstetrical ward of the Home for the Friendlesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336227/hospitals-gyn-and-obstetric-obstetrical-ward-the-home-for-the-friendlessFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBay Drugs, Walgreen Agency, Sarasota, Flahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407850/bay-drugs-walgreen-agency-sarasota-flaFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 36, Vittel, France: Central Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443013/us-army-base-hospital-no-36-vittel-france-central-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480196/general-hospital-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNorthwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328233/northwestern-hospital-minneapolis-minn-general-viewFree Image from public domain license