Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit ImagefloweranimalleafplantpatternartvintagenatureSample of Seely's PerfumesOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 748 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2168 x 3480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTea party invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530552/tea-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429069/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522644/bridal-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDavid S. Brown & Company New York: soap makers & perfumershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424437/david-brown-company-new-york-soap-makers-perfumersFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe rose without thorns: four angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511112/the-rose-without-thorns-four-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704696/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429074/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754495/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret tryinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird and flower Ephemera collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124854/editable-bird-and-flower-ephemera-collage-elementView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429100/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bird and flower Ephemera collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124855/editable-bird-and-flower-ephemera-collage-elementView licensePurgantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511144/purganteFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680416/tea-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeidlitine Seidlitz Powdershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372929/seidlitine-seidlitz-powdersFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680372/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759287/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseLa rose sans epineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511104/rose-sans-epinesFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829043/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: girl in pink hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511044/sirop-zed-paris-girl-pink-hatFree Image from public domain licenseKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428021/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831545/exotic-birds-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseBirthday greetings from four Lactated Food babies: their mothers say their lives were saved by Lactated Foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373016/image-face-frames-personFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754848/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSirop Dr Zed, Paris: boy in blue hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312219/sirop-zed-paris-boy-blue-hatFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826898/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseLifecycle of a mothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405408/lifecycle-mothFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLifecycle of a moth by H Terassonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405403/lifecycle-moth-terassonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568344/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseThos. Whitfield, Pharmacisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428010/thos-whitfield-pharmacistFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722455/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseDr. Morse's Compound Syrup of Yellow Dock Roothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429071/dr-morses-compound-syrup-yellow-dock-rootFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811146/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseBoyd's Miniature Galvanic Battery: for the effectual cure of nearly all diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427960/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680576/tea-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCerisier sauvage d'hypophosphites malt et extrait de d'huile de foie de morue forme "Préparation Wampole": nutritive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312246/image-plant-tree-faceFree Image from public domain license