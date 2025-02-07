Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepalm treesplanttreesfacebookpersonartmanAyer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disordersOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 656 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1928 x 3528 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952605/image-palm-tree-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982161/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure: is warranted to cure all malarial disordershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427804/ayers-ague-cure-warranted-cure-all-malarial-disordersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe great Sierra Kidney and Liver Cure: you will never regret tryinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427981/the-great-sierra-kidney-and-liver-cure-you-will-never-regret-tryingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFirst morning at water cure: bathman brings the wet sheet by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369355/first-morning-water-cure-bathman-brings-the-wet-sheet-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral: Cures Colds, Coughs & All Diseases of the Throat and LungsCollection:Images from the History of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654811/image-face-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co., Lowell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012591/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseAyer's Ague Cure is warranted to cure fever & ague and all malarial disorders / prepared by Dr. J.C. Ayer & Co., Lowell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952508/image-person-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's Cherry Pectoral cures colds, coughs and all diseases of the throat and lungshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908041/image-art-medicines-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseDr. R.C. Flower's Nerve Pillshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373151/dr-rc-flowers-nerve-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAn inoculation for hydrophobiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338281/inoculation-for-hydrophobiaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen at beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710725/women-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseOxygenated bitters. A sovereign remedy for fever & ague, dyspepsia, asthma & general debilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894961/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage Ayer's Cherry Pectoral Poster (ca. 1890–1907) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from The New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003595/free-illustration-image-propaganda-bear-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach, vacation photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911049/summer-beach-vacation-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Cold Water Cure by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375254/the-cold-water-cure-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseSkateboard competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695488/skateboard-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Fever Hospital at Granadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339510/the-fever-hospital-granadaFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203703/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRheumatism: a home cure given by one who had ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511563/rheumatism-home-cure-given-one-who-hadFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436876/traditional-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseI cure women of female diseases and pileshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336004/cure-women-female-diseases-and-pilesFree Image from public domain licenseHot summer fun, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198654/hot-summer-fun-editable-remix-designView licensePacker's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp DiseasesCollection:Images from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648436/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHot summer fun, editable 3d remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196420/hot-summer-fun-editable-remix-designView licenseAyer's cherry pectoral for the cure of coughs, colds, asthma, croup, bronchitis, whooping cough, and consumption / prepared…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960990/image-cartoon-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach, vacation photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864035/summer-beach-vacation-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAmputationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340659/amputationFree Image from public domain license