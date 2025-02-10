Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationadultLes Deux Servantes (par Mme Pape-Carpentier)Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2353 x 3290 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseCecilia The Babblerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429380/cecilia-the-babblerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLe Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNe vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377606/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Coq Du Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429445/coq-villageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseCalino's Simplicityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429402/calinos-simplicityFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Dernière Distraction Du Professeurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429437/derniere-distraction-professeurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseHistoire De Madame Dodoche & De Moutonnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429432/histoire-madame-dodoche-moutonnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrue Story Of John Serinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429367/true-story-john-serinetFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseJohn Laughing And John Cryinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429374/john-laughing-and-john-cryingFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoire D'un Roi & D'un Médecinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429425/histoire-dun-roi-dun-medecinFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDr. Twister's Device for Retaining Timorous Would-be Patients by F M Howarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377587/dr-twisters-device-for-retaining-timorous-would-be-patients-howarthFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseOui... Mais ce n'est pas pour le même côté! by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416244/oui-mais-nest-pas-pour-meme-cote-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican children reading books, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887865/african-children-reading-books-editable-designView licenseSpécifique Victorieux: au régiment, l'habillementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511048/specifique-victorieux-regiment-lhabillementFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseL'Hygiene En Imageshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429424/lhygiene-imagesFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470001/children-reading-textbook-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn peu de tout by H Linéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406903/peu-tout-lineFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA titre de renseignement by B Molochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377600/titre-renseignement-molochFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView licenseLes méfaits de la chaleurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406954/les-mefaits-chaleurFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license-Tu n'entends pas, on sonne!: -Ce n'est rien... c'est la sonnette de nuit by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416366/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459185/children-reading-textbook-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeasick- "If That Bloke Plays That Saxaphone..."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428640/seasick-if-that-bloke-plays-that-saxaphoneFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470007/children-reading-textbook-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Raphael: Établissement Médicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428759/saint-raphael-etablissement-medicalFree Image from public domain license