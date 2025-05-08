Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationHistoire D'un Roi & D'un MédecinOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2342 x 3074 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoire De Madame Dodoche & De Moutonnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429432/histoire-madame-dodoche-moutonnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Coq Du Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429445/coq-villageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCecilia The Babblerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429380/cecilia-the-babblerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Dernière Distraction Du Professeurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429437/derniere-distraction-professeurFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTrue Story Of John Serinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429367/true-story-john-serinetFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCalino's Simplicityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429402/calinos-simplicityFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLes Deux Servantes (par Mme Pape-Carpentier)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429373/les-deux-servantes-par-mme-pape-carpentierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMademoiselle Tralala (Oh, là, là!... Pouah!)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429441/mademoiselle-tralala-oh-la-la-pouahFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseL'Éléphant et le Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377988/lelephant-dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseLe Faux Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414533/faux-dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNe vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377606/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Imprudent Childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429366/the-imprudent-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseLes mauvais médecins by James Ensorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375537/les-mauvais-medecins-james-ensorFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseLe Médecin Du Roi De Perse by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375920/medecin-roi-perse-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseJ.L. Alibert: Premier Médecin ordinaire du Roi, Médecin en chef del'hopital St. Louishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477558/image-hands-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license665.- M. Victor Giraud by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377656/665-victor-giraud-chamFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseÉtudes Médicales Sur L'Ether by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376092/etudes-medicales-sur-lether-chamFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseL' Assiette au Beurre by Abel Faivrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416256/assiette-beurre-abel-faivreFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseAntichambre d'un Médecin by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375530/antichambre-dun-medecin-gaudissartFree Image from public domain license