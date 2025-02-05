Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookpersonmanvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingadultMademoiselle Tralala (Oh, là, là!... Pouah!)Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2338 x 3263 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Éléphant et le Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377988/lelephant-dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVariations Medicales. - Par Draner by Jules Renardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414395/variations-medicales-par-draner-jules-renardFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoire D'un Roi & D'un Médecinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429425/histoire-dun-roi-dun-medecinFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Deux Servantes (par Mme Pape-Carpentier)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429373/les-deux-servantes-par-mme-pape-carpentierFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoire De Madame Dodoche & De Moutonnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429432/histoire-madame-dodoche-moutonnetteFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseLe Coq Du Villagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429445/coq-villageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseÉtudes Médicales Sur L'Ether by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376092/etudes-medicales-sur-lether-chamFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license665.- M. Victor Giraud by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377656/665-victor-giraud-chamFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseLes paysans by Jules Barichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377451/les-paysans-jules-baricFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseThe Little Mamma Or The Doll's Educationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429375/the-little-mamma-the-dolls-educationFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people brainstorming new ideashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912917/diverse-people-brainstorming-new-ideasView licenseNe vous melez, jamais des affairs d'autrui: Ce que l'on voit ici montre ce qu'il en cuit! by Louis Auguste Mathieu Legrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377606/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseMademoiselle fait ses dents?: ... monsieur perd les siennes! by Edouard de Beaumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377429/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseAlmanach Prophetique pour 1849https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377399/almanach-prophetique-pour-1849Free Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseLate 17th century pharmacy by Johann Conrad Barchusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335827/late-17th-century-pharmacy-johann-conrad-barchusenFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseTrue Story Of John Serinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429367/true-story-john-serinetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540629/vintage-books-instagram-post-templateView licenseLe Cas Du Dentiste Charle Athan by H Hennaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375814/cas-dentiste-charle-athan-hennaultFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseLe Faux Dentistehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414533/faux-dentisteFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVa-T-En Voir S'ils Viennent, Jean: ou Les Raretéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429440/va-t-en-voir-sils-viennent-jean-les-raretesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseDr. C. W. Wutzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321272/dr-wutzerFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseUrb. Frid. Bened. Brückmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11507234/urb-frid-bened-bruckmannFree Image from public domain license