Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonfacebookpersonartbubblesvintagepublic domainVisiting the SickOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 2294 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDis donc, bébé, il faut qu'elle se dépêche ta nourrice, si elle veut faire payer ta derniére dent! by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377811/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseA Visit To The Doctor by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378203/visit-the-doctor-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePunch cures the gout, the colic, and the 'tisick by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406846/punch-cures-the-gout-the-colic-and-the-tisick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseMalborough S'en Va-T-En Guerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429914/malborough-sen-va-t-en-guerreFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes Bienfaits de la Petite Vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428252/les-bienfaits-petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseM- Mortificationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369018/mortificationFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseChez Un by Jules Renardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414434/chez-jules-renardFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA- Ailinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368876/ailingFree Image from public domain licenseKids looking at gift boxes, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579976/kids-looking-gift-boxes-editable-celebration-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld-School Etiquettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429543/old-school-etiquetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseRadical Quacks giving a New Constitution to John Bull.! by etcher George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375206/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOur Merciless Millionairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429541/our-merciless-millionaireFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402918/japanese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseMad Dog by T L Busbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375121/mad-dog-busbyFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lifestyle, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519281/social-media-lifestyle-editable-colorful-designView licenseAccidentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338898/accidentsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseState Quacks Or The Desperate Condition Of The Wither'd Sisters by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375812/image-background-lion-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseLes paysans by Jules Barichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377451/les-paysans-jules-baricFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media lifestyle, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519991/social-media-lifestyle-editable-colorful-designView licenseH- Hard Swellinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368853/hard-swellingFree Image from public domain licenseMove to UAE, education paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913122/move-uae-education-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures No. 20 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376794/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sick Goose And The Council Of Health by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429247/the-sick-goose-and-the-council-health-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain license