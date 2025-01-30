Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecartoonbookpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationMalborough S'en Va-T-En GuerreOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 772 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2270 x 3529 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePalais De L'Elysée: Eh! bien, mon cher Emile, vous en voilà donc aussi coiffé!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429918/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseLe Nouveau Conseiller Général De La Corse, par Alfred Le Petithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429919/nouveau-conseiller-general-corse-par-alfred-petitFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActualités: -C'est fini... le pouls ne bat plus!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429732/actualites-cest-fini-pouls-bat-plusFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Consultationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429905/consultationFree Image from public domain licenseEducation word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460114/education-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn guerrier électrisé by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375413/guerrier-electrise-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Two Happiest Men Alive: A Friend in need is a Friend indeed by William Heathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375810/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11218981/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUn Cauchemar de Mr. Dupin by Chamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376241/cauchemar-mr-dupin-chamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060902/vintage-books-facebook-post-templateView licenseActualités: Nouveau Conseil De Guerre Chargé De Juger La Conduite Des Différens Chefs De Corps De L'Armée De Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429848/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470001/children-reading-textbook-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench Generals retiring on account of their health: with Lepaux presiding in the Directorial Dispensary by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414342/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon Sans Douleurs: C'est la moins gatee by Edouard Guillauminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414540/non-sans-douleurs-cest-moins-gatee-edouard-guillauminFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook png, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9460348/children-reading-textbook-png-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMcLean's Monthly Sheet of Caricatures, No. 24 by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376793/mcleans-monthly-sheet-caricatures-no-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licenseChildren reading textbook, editable education collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9458958/children-reading-textbook-editable-education-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Bull & his new Doctor by Thomas Howell Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414392/john-bull-his-new-doctor-thomas-howell-jonesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe thunderer ; Margaret's ghost by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406783/the-thunderer-margarets-ghost-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Mountain in Labour_or, Much ado about nothinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429667/the-mountain-labour_or-much-ado-about-nothingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon, Mesdames et Messieurs! ... Je suis chirurgien dentiste et peintre d'enseignes by Gustave Frisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377548/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Winding up of the Medical Report of the Walcheren Expedition by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376693/image-cartoon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Bull in a State of Excitement by Robert Seymourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376810/john-bull-state-excitement-robert-seymourFree Image from public domain licensePNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanitationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11338736/sanitationFree Image from public domain license