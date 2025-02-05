Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalbookpersonmanvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingPuck's Hint For "Hospital Sunday."Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 806 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2306 x 3433 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOur Merciless Millionairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429541/our-merciless-millionaireFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644547/healthcare-center-editable-poster-templateView licenseLa Ribotte by Gaudissarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375532/ribotte-gaudissartFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"Ring Out The Old" (John Bull), "Ring In The New" (Uncle Sam)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429574/ring-out-the-old-john-bull-ring-the-new-uncle-samFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual physical exam Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062690/annual-physical-exam-facebook-post-templateView licenseMesmerismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355889/mesmerismFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539506/mens-health-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld-School Etiquettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429543/old-school-etiquetteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTems de Canicule by J J Grandvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375816/tems-canicule-grandvilleFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644545/healthcare-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEl de la rollona by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374234/rollona-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644550/healthcare-center-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseOn y va!!! (vieille bête.) by Edmé Jean Pigalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376633/va-vieille-bete-edme-jean-pigalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVoyage et conduite d'un moribond pour l'autre monde by Caroline Naudethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376247/voyage-conduite-dun-moribond-pour-lautre-monde-caroline-naudetFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting the Sick by James Gillrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375663/visiting-the-sick-james-gillrayFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122586/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnother Imported Fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337833/another-imported-fashionFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901742/business-people-board-room-meetingView licensePropensities - covetiveness by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11422227/propensities-covetiveness-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe National Political Mad-House: Puck (to Physicians of the International Medical Congress at Washington). -Gentlemenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430024/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNon Sans Douleurs: C'est la moins gatee by Edouard Guillauminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414540/non-sans-douleurs-cest-moins-gatee-edouard-guillauminFree Image from public domain licenseScience fiction book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14378481/science-fiction-book-cover-templateView licenseA Dreadful Attack Of "Presidential Fever" In The U. S. Senatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509467/dreadful-attack-presidential-fever-the-senateFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseA Hopeless Mésalliancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429305/hopeless-mesallianceFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735393/world-book-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537426/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseActualités: Ce Qui Nous Prouve Qu'on Devrait Détruire Toutes Les Collections Du Moniteurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429977/image-cartoon-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseSecret book club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735389/secret-book-club-blog-banner-templateView licensePhysicians in muslinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407326/physicians-muslinFree Image from public domain license