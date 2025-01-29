Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonarthousemanpublic domainillustrationThe National Political Mad-House: Puck (to Physicians of the International Medical Congress at Washington). -GentlemenOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 818 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3469 x 2365 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Dreadful Attack Of "Presidential Fever" In The U. S. Senatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509467/dreadful-attack-presidential-fever-the-senateFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseOur Merciless Millionairehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429541/our-merciless-millionaireFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Rake's Progress: Scene in Bedlam by William Hogarthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414039/the-rakes-progress-scene-bedlam-william-hogarthFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView licenseMad Dog by T L Busbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375121/mad-dog-busbyFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSouvenirs du congrès de la paix by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377489/souvenirs-congres-paix-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDissectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11341320/dissectionFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseThe Imposter, or Obstetric Dispute by George Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375248/the-imposter-obstetric-dispute-george-cruikshankFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816141/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseNon Sans Douleurs: C'est la moins gatee by Edouard Guillauminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414540/non-sans-douleurs-cest-moins-gatee-edouard-guillauminFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseActualités: Un Oiseleur Politiquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429963/actualites-oiseleur-politiqueFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseNotorious Characters & Characters of Note: J. Williams Oculist to the King of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356739/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseNeed to talk Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874927/need-talk-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Political Influenzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426914/the-political-influenzaFree Image from public domain licenseBooks recommendation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476449/books-recommendation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVa-T-En Voir S'ils Viennent, Jean: ou Les Raretéshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429440/va-t-en-voir-sils-viennent-jean-les-raretesFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSudden Breaking Up Of A Consultation: Weighty Arguments on both sides! When Doctors disagree, Who shall Decidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429209/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912569/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseExtraordinary Effects Of Morrisons Vegetable Pills!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428156/extraordinary-effects-morrisons-vegetable-pillsFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12382056/book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld-School Etiquettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429543/old-school-etiquetteFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397085/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePuck's Hint For "Hospital Sunday."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430012/pucks-hint-for-hospital-sundayFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442794/book-cover-templateView licenseLes philantropes du jour by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375354/les-philantropes-jour-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMoving service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929382/moving-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInoculationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340546/inoculationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseA Hopeless Mésalliancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429305/hopeless-mesallianceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseDeath's-Head Doctors. -Many Paths To The Gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426856/deaths-head-doctors-many-paths-the-graveFree Image from public domain license