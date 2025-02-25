Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuildingdesigngrasshospitalplantpublic domaintree silhouettetreesArtists conception of new ACRF buildingOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 699 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3528 x 2056 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12218864/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction progress on ACRFhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425089/construction-progress-acrfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166018/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseExterior view of ACRF and Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427952/exterior-view-acrf-and-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165990/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseExterior view of ACRF and Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427955/exterior-view-acrf-and-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165960/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseModel of the ACRFhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427953/model-the-acrfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165940/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Quantico, VA: Front view of Headquarters, Marine Corps Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325213/photo-image-hospital-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346295/clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494124/picnic-the-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Tall brick building illustration hospital architectural.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16141896/png-tall-brick-building-illustration-hospital-architecturalView licensePicnic in the park blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494220/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marine Hospital, Memphis, TN: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329043/us-marine-hospital-memphis-tn-front-viewFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494170/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarly Hospitals for Consumptives, House of Mercy, the First Hospital for Consumptives in the Country, 1876, Philadelphia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328993/photo-image-hospital-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640079/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseExterior view of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346230/exterior-view-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12218420/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuilding 31- General Office Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348276/building-31-general-office-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639960/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBuildings 5,8,9, and 10https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348112/buildings-589-andFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred facade office building backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12166036/editable-blurred-facade-office-building-backdropView licenseU.S. Veterans Administration Hospital, Bedford, Mass: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11328069/us-veterans-administration-hospital-bedford-mass-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseChiropractic center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474022/chiropractic-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Hospitals: Composite group of 13 hospitalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465905/us-army-hospitals-composite-group-hospitalsFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693546/medical-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Bremerton, WA: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325256/us-naval-hospital-bremerton-wa-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472797/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army, Gardiner General Hospital, Chicago, Illinois: Area for proposed additionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455032/photo-image-hospital-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693553/medical-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Veterans Administration Hospital, Marion, Ind: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327723/us-veterans-administration-hospital-marion-ind-general-viewFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472785/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseExterior view of Augustona Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434596/exterior-view-augustona-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Bremerton, WA: Sick Officer's Quartershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325266/us-naval-hospital-bremerton-wa-sick-officers-quartersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable grass silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183780/editable-grass-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseU.S. Army. Station Hospital, Fort Bragg, N.C: General viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11469129/us-army-station-hospital-fort-bragg-nc-general-viewFree Image from public domain license